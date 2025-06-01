Arrow McLaren boss drops 3-word reaction to Scott McLaughlin's reckless move on Nolan Siegel at Detroit GP

Arrow McLaren Team Principal has reacted to Scott McLaughlin making unnecessary contact with his driver, Nolan Siegel, during IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix. The Team Penske driver bumped Siegel's car from behind on the main straight after a post-caution restart.
Felix Rosenqvist caused the first caution of the race by spinning into the barriers in the Turn 8 left-hander on lap 14 of 100. His Meyer Shank Racing teammate, Marcus Armstrong, who was behind him, had no choice but to head straight into the barrier a couple of feet to the right to avoid contact by turning.
Nolan Siegel appeared to be slow on the restart, with a considerable gap to the bunch of cars ahead of him. Scott McLaughlin, who was the leader among those who made their first pit stops and considerably quicker than Siegel on the restart, bumped the Arrow McLaren driver's No. 6 Chevy from behind.
Siegel's car spun 180 degrees and stopped facing the wrong direction. Tony Kanaan couldn't believe what happened with his driver on track and immediately made a post on X. Capturing his reaction in a succinct three words, the Arrow McLaren TP wrote:
"Oh ok then..."
Nolan Siegel made a pit stop after the incident for his No. 6 team to check for damage on the car. He re-emerged from the pits with the shift lights not working on his steering wheel.
IndyCar penalized Scott McLaughlin for the 'avoidable contact' with a drive-through penalty, which put him at the back of the grid. The New Zealand driver became the second Penske driver to rear-end a rival this weekend at Detroit, after Will Power's 'push-to-pass' incident with Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood.
Scott McLaughlin's straightforward reaction after missing out on Fast 6 at Detroit GP qualifying
Scott McLaughlin was the quickest Team Penske driver in qualifying on Saturday. The No. 3 driver got through Round 1 by being fourth-quickest in Group 1, but a tenth slower than table-topping teammate Will Power.
Unfortunately for Team Penske, Josef Newgarden couldn't advance into Round 2. He clipped the wall coming out of Turn 4 on his final push lap, which he had to abort. He was only the 12th-quickest out of 14 drivers. McLaughlin and Power had advanced but could go no further than the Top 12. They qualified in P8 and P9, respectively.
In an X post, McLaughlin shared the mistake that cost him the required time to transfer to the Fast 6.
"Made a slight mistake on my push lap, missed the transfer by half a tenth! Start P7, The #TireWagon has plenty of pace, full send tomorrow!" he wrote.
Scott McLaughlin entered the Detroit GP weekend with a point to prove. He experienced the lowest point of his racing career at the 109th Indy 500 a week ago, crashing out during the pace lap before the race.
