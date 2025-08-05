  • home icon
Arrow McLaren boss sets high expectations of Zak Brown for 'unreal' 2026 Indy 500 driver signing

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:34 GMT
Indycar Series Test - Day 2 - Source: Getty
Zak Brown at Indycar Series Test - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Zak Brown teased a new Arrow McLaren signing for the Indy 500 after the IndyCar race at the Detroit GP. The Papaya IndyCar Team Boss, Tony Kanaan, recently came out and set high expectations for Brown's Indy 500 signing, as the Brazilian refused to reveal who the signing is.

Kyle Larson attempted the double, i.e., the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time this year, and came out after the race, suggesting he would not attempt the double in the foreseeable future. Arrow McLaren, which entered four entries in the Indy 500, was then left with the task of finding a driver to replace Larson for the 2026 Indy 500.

Amid this, Zak Brown came out recently and dropped cryptic hints about the driver. The McLaren CEO said (as shared by Indy Star reporter Nathan Brown),

“We've got a trick up our sleeves, and it would be so cool if it happens. This one would be unreal.”

Further speaking about the same at the Indy Toronto, Brown added

“It would be mega.”

At the recent F1 race at the Hungaroring, as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured another 1-2 for the team, Zak Brown was asked about the Indy 500 signing, to which he replied,

“It would be nice to get it done.”

Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kanaan was questioned about this driver in the recent episode of The Race IndyCar podcast. The Brazilian was questioned if he could reveal or give a hint at who the driver being mentioned, Zak Brown, is, to which he replied,

“Listen, if you want me to do another podcast with you, I might as well keep it quiet. Otherwise, we're going to do it by why I lost my job. To be fair, we have a couple options.” (26:24 onwards)
“The option that Zak’s mentioning, I think if we can pull it off, it's only because…” Kanaan continued, “Zak is a guy that can make it happen, one. second, if you're ever going to sit down with Zak to negotiate anything, just be prepared that you're not. He's going to get the best out of you and you're going to think to me the best deal of your life. And he's pretty good in winding people up in a good way.”
Zak Brown reacts to FOX acquiring a third of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights for IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season. IndyCar came out on July 31, 2025, and announced that FOX has acquired a third of Penske Entertainment (Penske Corp's unit, which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway).

Arrow McLaren CEO Zak Brown came out and reacted to the news with a post on X, which read,

“A big step forward for @IndyCar today as @FOXSports deepens their investment in the series. This kind of commitment shows just how much potential our series has for long-term growth, and I’m looking forward to this partnership taking things to the next level.”

FOX has also extended its media license with the American open-wheel racing series by multiple years.

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

