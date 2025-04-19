Arrow McLaren drops a 3-word post teasing an announcement

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar team recently dropped a teaser post. Via its various social media handles, the Tony Kanaan-led outfit has come up with a creative post, in which it has tried to portray someone painting something.

Moreover, in relation to the post, the outfit also came up with a three-word caption, which is as follows:

"Work in progress," Arrow McLaren via X.

The outfit currently finds itself in third place in the 2025 championship courtesy of the heroics of Christian Lundgaard. The 23-year-old has so far managed to amass 96 points and is the lead driver for the Indianapolis-based team.

With Round 4, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix just around the corner (May 2-4), the recent post by Arrow McLaren could be in relation to a special livery. The IndyCar teams are well-known for getting creative from time to time with the paint schemes on their respective cars.

Arrow McLaren's take on the performance of its drivers in IndyCar's Round 3

While Arrow McLaren has come up with a teaser video ahead of Round 4 of the ongoing IndyCar season, its drivers, Christian Lundgaard, Pato O'Ward, and Nolan Siegel, managed P3, P13, and P20 in last week's Long Beach race.

In line with this, Tony Kanaan took the time to share his views on the team's outing post-race. He added the following:

"It was an up and down weekend, but big props to the team. We had a few mishaps yesterday but as a team, we survived a tough Saturday after we had a gearbox issue on Pato's car and Christian's car was tubbed. While we may have missed a bit on strategy in some ways today, Christian brought home a podium. We raced for Jon Edwards today, a dear friend, and hopefully we can continue to keep improving going forward," Tony Kanaan via Arrow McLaren.

The Indianapolis-based team finished the 2024 IndyCar season in fifth place in the drivers' championship with Pato O'Ward. In the process of doing so, the 25-year-old managed an impressive 460 points alongside three wins, six top-fives, and 10 top-10 finishes.

However, during the ongoing 2025 campaign, Chip Ganassi Racing (142 points) and Andretti Global (108 points) have shown strong pace in the first three races. They are thus in first and second place in the standings with Alex Palou (three-time world champion) and Kyle Kirkwood.

It will be interesting to see whether the Tony Kanaan-led outfit is able to continue its strong run at the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Several eyes will be on the outfit at the Barber Motorsports Park.

