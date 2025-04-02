Arrow McLaren make major Indy 500 announcement involving Kyle Larson

Arrow McLaren has recently dropped major news involving the NASCAR legend Kyle Larson. The latter will compete at this year's Indy 500 and will drive the #17 Chevrolet in partnership with Hendrick and the Tony Kannan-led team.

In line with this, the papaya outfit, via its X handle, has revealed the livery (a blue and white colored car with a tinge of orange) that Larson will drive at the 109th edition of the Indy 500. The caption for the post is as follows:

"Arrow McLaren papaya and @hendrickcars blue, back together again."

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, competed in last year's Indy 500 as well. Back then, it was also in a partnership between Hendrick and Arrow McLaren.

In the 200-lap race, Larson fared decently against the heavy hitters of IndyCar and managed to end his outing in 18th place behind Ed Carpenter. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar world champion) won the 2024 event.

Arrow McLaren didn't have a 'fighting chance' at Thermal

While Kyle Larson will once again be seen competing at the Indy 500 in partnership with Hendrick and Arrow McLaren, the Indianapolis-based outfit had a tough outing in Round 2 of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

Its star driver, Pato O'Ward, was on his way to collecting a sensational Grand Prix win at the Thermal Club event. However, during the closing stages, reigning world champion, Alex Palou, managed to get the better of him and his teammate, Christian Lundgaard.

The Chip Ganassi driver put on a stellar show in the 65-lap race and at the end of it, O'Ward sounded dejected in his post-race interview. The 25-year-old said:

"We took a gamble and it didn't work out for us. We used our new Firestone Alternate tires in the start because we really didn't know what the degradation profile was going to look like. The Firestone Primary tires turned into a bit of a negative toward the end of the race, and from that point we didn't really have a fighting chance. We expect to fight for the championship each year, and weekends like this are where every point does count for so much more," O'Ward said via Arrow McLaren.

The 2025 season is two rounds down, and currently, Arrow McLaren is in second place in the standings with Pato O'Ward. However, the gap to the three-time champion, Alex Palou, is huge at the top. The latter is currently sitting on 102 points in comparison to O'Ward's 63.

Next up on the race calendar is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The race weekend will kick off on April 11, with the main race taking place on the 13th. The Indianapolis-based team will be eager to make amends at the Long Beach event.

