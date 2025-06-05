Arrow McLaren reveal how Pato O'Ward spends his off time

The 2025 IndyCar season is in a bit of a break, and Arrow McLaren has revealed how Pato O'Ward and Co. spend their off-time. Round 8 is slated to take place on June 14-15 in Madison, Illinois.

O'Ward is currently in second place in the Drivers' standings. With no race on the IndyCar schedule for this week, the Indianapolis-based Arrow McLaren, via social media, has come up with an interesting post with regard to O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel, as they wrote:

"Whether it's a trip with family to Las Vegas or a beach getaway with friends in Mexico, relaxing away from the demands of the season is Pato's priority."

As indicated above, the 2025 IndyCar season is seven rounds down with only 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the calendar. Pato O'Ward has so far amassed 221 points with a solitary pole position, three top-fives and five top-ten finishes.

His teammate, Christian Lundgaard, is in third place with 209 points. Nolan Siegel is way down in 21st position with only 93 points.

Worst performance weekend - Pato O'Ward's take on dismal Detroit outing

While Arrow McLaren has revealed how Pato O'Ward and its other drivers like spending their off time, the 26-year-old did not have the most rewarding of race weekends at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Because of the 100-lap event being run around an extremely tight street circuit, qualifying was the key session. However, O'Ward was only able to manage a starting position of P18.

This meant that he had to overtake a lot of cars in the race and despite the event being a chaotic affair with several crashes, he was only able to get up to P7.

Following the end of his challenging 100-lap outing, Pato O'Ward came up with the following take (via Arrow McLaren):

"This was maybe the worst performance weekend I've probably had in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. We legit qualified 18th just on pure pace. We've had other times where we've been back there, but it’s always been because there was an issue or I made a mistake. This one, that's where we deserved to be. It's been a very frustrating weekend and it's been very challenging here."

As mentioned earlier, next up on the race calendar is Round 8, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Currently, the 2025 IndyCar championship is led by Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou. The reigning champion has so far put on board an impressive 311 points with five Grand Prix wins.

Pato O'Ward is in the title fight but will need to end most of the remaining races at least on the podium to stay in the hunt towards the business end of the 2025 season.

