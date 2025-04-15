Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel looks back on Long Beach amid racing with health issues

The 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend ended yesterday. Following the event, Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel recently took the time to share his thoughts.

Siegel ended his 90-lap Long Beach outing in P20, and in line with this, revealed that he was suffering from health issues. He wrote via his official X account:

"Racing with food poisoning: 0/10, do not recommend."

Nolan Siegel had a productive outing in the qualifying session for the Acura Grand Prix. He secured a decent eleventh-place starting position ahead of teammate Christian Lundgaard (P12).

However, during the main Grand Prix, things did not really go the way of the 20-year-old. He only slipped backward to end his outing toward the south end of the grid (P20). To rub more salt into his wounds, Christian Lundgaard went on to end his 90-lap outing on the podium with a strong third-place finish. Arrow McLaren's other driver, Pato O'Ward, ended his race in 13th place in the standings.

Nolan Siegel 'gave his all' during Long Beach race

While Nolan Siegel has come up with an update about his Acura Grand Prix via his X account, he also talked about it in detail. The 20-year-old, via Arrow McLaren's website, revealed that despite being ill during the race, he gave it his all.

In line with this, Siegel said:

"Obviously, I wasn't 100% today, but I'm proud that I gave it my all. Even still, I am a bit disappointed that we aren't coming away from this weekend with a better result. The No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet had good pace, but it wasn't a totally clean day and we left some points on the table.

"I'm grateful for the care I've gotten from the INDYCAR Medical Team and the support from Arrow McLaren today, and hopefully we can build on this heading into the biggest month of the year."

After the first three rounds, Nolan Siegel finds himself in 23rd place in the Drivers' championship (26 points) behind Prema's Robert Shwartzman. The former came away with a DNF from the season-opener in St. Petersburg, whereas, in the inaugural Thermal Club Grand Prix, he was able to manage a P19 finish.

As things stand, Siegel has a lot of work to do if he is to catch up with his teammates, Christian Lundgaard (96 points) and Pato O'Ward (80 points), in the standings.

The 20-year-old will have quite a few eyes glued on him during next month's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The race weekend will kick off on May 2nd, with the main Grand Prix slated to take place on the 4th.

