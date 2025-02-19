Arrow McLaren’s Tony Kanaan highlights “the most important thing” from IndyCar Sebring test

The recent 2025 IndyCar Sebring test was an opportunity for the teams to show their mettle ahead of the fast-approaching campaign. The North Carolina-based Team Penske dominated the top two slots and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'ward (52.3470s) followed them in third place.

In light of this and the overall test program, Arrow McLaren's team principal, Tony Kanaan, offered his take. Moreover, he specifically shed light on the most important thing that came out from the test for the Indianapolis, Indiana-based team.

"The cars were fast but the most important thing was our preparation and ability to work together." Kanaan said.

The 2024 season of the highest class of open wheel racing in America was a successful one for the Indiana, Indianapolis-based team. Its star driver, Pato O'Ward was able to end the 17-race campaign in fifth place in the drivers' standings. The 25-year-old ended up behind Will Power (498 points), Scott McLaughlin (505 points), Colton Herta (513 points), and the champion, Alex Palou (544 points).

Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel on 'dream' of driving in IndyCar

While Tony Kanaan is pleased with the way Arrow McLaren's 2025 Sebring test went, one of the team's drivers, Nolan Siegel recently opened up on driving in IndyCar. The 20-year-old believes he has fulfilled his 'dream' by competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America.

In line with this, he was asked to describe his IndyCar experience in three words, and Siegel added the following via Arrow McLaren's official page.

"That’s a tough one. I’d say that it’s been life-changing. It’s always been a dream of mine to be an INDYCAR driver, and having it happen with Arrow McLaren is pretty special. Second one would be challenging. It’s super competitive, possibly the most competitive race series in the world right now. It’s not easy to come in and win, but that’s certainly the goal." Seigel said.

While talking about the last, he added:

"Last would be fast-paced. My time in INDYCAR has been quite chaotic. A lot happened in a short amount of time, so I think that’s a pretty fitting descriptor."

Nolan Siegel has so far managed 12 races in IndyCar. All of his appearances came in the 2024 season while driving the No.6 car for Tony Kanaan's team. Moreover, he ended up 23rd in the overall drivers' standings with 154 points to his name. In the process of doing so, he racked up one top-ten finish.

The 2025 season of the highest-class open-wheel racing in America is just around the corner. It will kick off with the much-anticipated Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg slated to take place on March 2nd. The race weekend will commence from the 28th of February onwards.

