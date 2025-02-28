Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward “pumped” to kick off new season at St. Petersburg this weekend

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward has expressed his excitement ahead of the new IndyCar season, which kicks off with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix this weekend.

Ad

The Mexican racer, now entering his eighth season in American open-wheel racing, is eager to tackle the high-intensity 1.8-mile Florida street circuit, which has now become the traditional curtain-raiser for the season.

O'Ward, who joined the British racing team in the 2020 season, is on the hunt for his maiden IndyCar Series championship, and the 2025 campaign appears to have him well-prepped to achieve this feat.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, ahead of the commencement of the Florida event, the 25-year-old has expressed his enthusiasm for kicking off the new season, particularly at the St. Petersburg street circuit—a race course where he recorded victory in 2024.

Speaking in an interview with McLaren’s official website, Pato O'Ward detailed:

"I’m pumped to be back in St. Pete for the season opener. This place always brings a great atmosphere and is a perfect spot to kick off the season. Coming back as the defending race winner is awesome, but it just makes us even hungrier to start the season strong and put the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front again.”

Ad

Speaking on what would be his team’s goal for the race weekend, the Arrow McLaren star stated:

“We're looking forward to kicking off the weekend with our car launch before getting back behind the wheel and giving it everything we’ve got."

The 2018 Indy Lights champion, aiming to improve on his fifth-place championship finish from last season, will look to start the new season on the best possible note.

Ad

Pato O'Ward on recipe to clinch IndyCar title

AUTO: JUN 23 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward recently shared his thoughts on what it would take to capture his first IndyCar Series championship this season. He highlighted the importance of consistent performances, stressing that maintaining a high level throughout the campaign will be crucial to his title hopes.

Ad

"You have to be as close to perfect to be a champion," O'Ward said via Arrow McLaren.

Expand Tweet

Ad

O'Ward’s statements are well founded as the 2024 season saw Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou edge out Colton Herta for the drivers' title by just 31 points.

Both drivers delivered almost identical results across the season, but Palou’s three extra top-10 finishes helped him ultimately secure the crown over the Andretti star.

Pato O'Ward will aim to shake up the competition as he sets his sights on securing his first IndyCar Series title.

The Mexican’s best season with Arrow McLaren remains the 2021 campaign when he recorded an impressive third place finish on the drivers' standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback