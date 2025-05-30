Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan to serve an additional role at Detroit

Arrow McLaren team principal, Tony Kanaan, will be presented with additional duty at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix that will take place on June 1. The Brazilian driver will be in the commentary booth for the Indy NXT race.

Ad

On Friday, May 30, it was announced by FOX Sports PR via their X handle that the former 2013 Indy 500 winner would join the commentary panel for the Indy NXT race.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 50-year-old driver started his racing career in 1994 and made his IndyCar series debut in 2002 at the Indianapolis 500 with Mo Nunn Racing. He also took part in the 24-hour Le Mans race in 2017 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kanaan announced his retirement from full-time racing in 2020 and took part in his last Indy 500 in 2023 with Arrow McLaren. He started the race in ninth place and finished in sixteenth place. Prior to becoming a team principal, Kanaan served as a team advisor for the Arrow McLaren team in 2023, and he went on to take up the position of deputy team principal by the end of 2024.

Ad

Tony Kanaan talks about F1 McLaren team sharing their data with the Arrow McLaren team "24 hours a day"

The Arrow McLaren team principal, Tony Kanaan, recently mentioned that the McLaren F1 team shares their data with the Arrow McLaren team. The McLaren Formula One team won the Constructors' Championship in 2024

During an interview, the 2004 IndyCar series Champion was asked if the IndyCar team and its sister team in Formula One shared data. Kanaan replied by saying, "same company". Tony Kanaan was further asked about the technical data exchange. Here's what he said:

Ad

"24 hours a day. (We exchange) software, fuel software, simulator... car simulator for the drivers, and engineering. There are many things that we have in a regulation, armored. But (because) they (F1) have an open regulation, we use experience and manufacture of some parts that they do it in two days. Here we don't manufacture anything because Indy has more limitations. You purchase from the company that sells the parts, and the things you make, it is not worth having machines to manufacture. For example, three anti-roll bars - we import those and we are lucky to have the guys in Europe who send us what we need."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Notably, McLaren took home the Fomula One Constructors's Championship after 26 years. The last time they won the title was in 1998, when Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard drove the team to victory. The team won the 2024 title with 374 points in 23 races, while Lando Norris finished second in the Drivers' Championship. His teammate Oscar Piastri crossed the line in 10th place to secure the championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.