“As long as my headshot is sorted” - Scott McLaughlin approves of FOX’s ‘updated’ graphics ahead of The Thermal Club race

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin recently approved the new graphics the broadcast group put together for the upcoming race at Thermal Club with an amusing reply. FOX got the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2025 IndyCar season after entering into a partnership with Penske Entertainment. The broadcast group has now revealed the new graphics on social media platform X.

FOX was rumored to bring in new graphics for the start of the 2025 IndyCar season to attract a wider audience to the sport. Penske Entertainment signed with FOX as one of the first steps to grow the sport, with future steps including the introduction of a new chassis and possible races in new countries.

However, the FOX graphics for IndyCar were leaked before the maiden race, the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. While FOX did broadcast the graphics, the same could not be related to the international audience due to a technical glitch. The broadcast group has now come out and officially revealed the new graphics. The tweet about it read,

“No leak this time! Check out these updated @IndyCar on FOX graphics that you’ll see starting this weekend at The Thermal Club. *New Headshots *Redesigned HUD *Larger more informative Pointers”

Scott McLaughlin approved of the new graphics which included a new heads-up display over the aeroscreen giving the viral performance information about the driver. However, the Team Penske driver did suggest that his headshot needs to be 'sorted' as his tweet read,

“Looks great team. As long as my headshot is sorted me and you are Gucci.”

FOX received a lot of scrutiny for the maiden broadcast of the IndyCar race due to the glitches. Regardless, the broadcast group still managed to break the average viewership records at St. Pete by averaging over 1.4 million viewers.

Scott McLaughlin’s risky strategy at St. Pete that denied him the win

Scott McLaughlin started the race on the harder primary tires and in a pole position. An early caution caused by Will Power and Nolan Siegel's crash allowed the other drivers on the softer alternate compound to essentially make a free pitstop. The Team Penske driver's race was doomed from that moment onwards, yet he managed to finish P4, just eight seconds behind the leader.

After the race, Scott McLaughlin revealed his thoughts on first-lap crash and his team's strategy. He said via Speedcafe,

"The yellow on the first lap really hurt us, but we knew going in, that was the risk of running the black [hard compound] tyre. We wanted a solid race, and I thought the risky strategy was starting on the green. Ultimately it was the other way around but we had great pace today and I’m really proud of everyone.”

“We were ultimately a pit stop behind, but we knew that was the risk of running the blacks. I think if there was no yellow first lap, we’re gone. It is what it is.”

Had Scott McLaughlin started on alternate tires, or the caution wouldn't have come out, the Kiwi had the pace to win the race. The Team Penske driver was the fastest car on the grid and is among the favorite going into the Thermal Club to take the win.

