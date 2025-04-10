Ashley turns heads in salmon pink gown alongside dapper-looking beau Josef Newgarden at NYC event 

The Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently shared a picture of him and his wife, Ashley, at an event. The couple got married in 2019.

Newgarden drives the #2 Chevrolet-powered car for Team Penske. During the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, Newgarden qualified in 17th place and finished the race in 13th place. The driver then returned to his family in Nashville, Tennessee, to spend some time with them.

Newgarden was recently seen at a charity event in New York City with his wife. It was organized by Paul Newman's Serious Fun Camp, which is a free camp for kids with life-threatening conditions. The event was designed to raise money for the camp by the campers.

"Had a great time supporting our friends @seriousfun_camps at their gala in NYC"

Josef Newgarden via Instagram story @josefnewgarden

Ashley was wearing a salmon-pink tube dress. She paired the dress with vintage brown Gucci heels. As for jewelry, she kept it minimal, with a couple of statement rings and a silver watch. Meanwhile, Newgarden was sporting a grey suit with black dress shoes.

Newgarden and his wife Ashley met in 2012, but very little is known about where and how as the couple like to keep their life as private as possible. Ashley has previously worked at various Disney World locations as a Disney princess. The couple got engaged in Japan in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Kota, in 2022.

Josef Newgarden posted about the birth of his son on Instagram at the time with the caption:

"Kota Nicolai Newgarden has arrived. We are a pretty private family, so I won’t be sharing much, but since the racing world knows, Ashley and I wanted to say that Kota is here safe and sound. Both mom and little man are doing really great 💙.”

Ashley is often seen at the race track with their son, supporting her husband. She was last seen at the 2023 Indy 500, where Josef Newgarden emerged as the winner. The couple has each released a children's book. The two-time Indy 500 winner titled his book as 'Josef's BIG Dream: An Indy 500 story', while his wife Ashley wrote a bedtime storybook called 'Goodnight Racetrack'.

Newgarden will be seen racing at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled to take place on April 13 at 4:30 pm ET.

When Josef Newgarden revealed his wife felt sympathy for Pato O'Ward after he lost the Indy 500.

When Josef Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500, he overtook Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, who was seen in tears. Newgarden had revealed later that his wife Ashley couldn't help but feel sympathy for O'Ward.

While in an interview with NBC sports on May 28 2024, Newgarden was questioned if he had spoken to heartbroken O'Ward.

"I haven't, no. My wife said it was very heartbreaking, and she was pretty adamant that I spoke with him, and we texted," he replied. "Yeah, we did text. I mean, we talk every now and then, and he's always been great. I think we have a lot of respect for each other. At least, that's the way I've always understood it between us, and we've had a lot of battles on track, especially on ovals. We're going to set a record for 1-2 as far as individuals together on ovals. So we've had some history." he added.

The two-time Indy 500 winner also spoke about how his wife, Ashley, felt after watching O'Ward. He said:

"Ashley was like, 'this was just devastating what happened to him.' She felt so bad and I'm like, 'Ash, like What do you want (me) to tell you?'"

Newgarden overtook O'Ward on the last lap at turn three to take the victory, marking his first (of two) Indy 500 wins.

