Bad news for Scott Dixon as IndyCar delivers double penalty to Chip Ganassi Racing for Milwaukee

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 23, 2025 14:02 GMT
Scott Dixon at INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Chip Ganassi Racing star Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson have been given a grid penalty by IndyCar officials for the 2025 IndyCar race at Milwaukee Mile. The penalty came as a result of unapproved engine changes made on the No.8 and No.9 CGR Honda.

Scott Dixon came into the 2025 IndyCar season with his first engine blowing up during the final pre-season test. The Kiwi driver had to go through the remaining season with just three engines to avoid any penalties. However, that was not the case for the CGR driver.

The No.9 CGR driver went through the remaining power units by the month of May, and installed a fifth engine for the Detroit GP, which led to a 6-place grid drop. With over half the season left after the Detroit GP, Dixon took another grid penalty as the team put the sixth engine at Indy Toronto.

Coming into the Milwaukee Mile, Scott Dixon faces yet another grid drop as the team puts in the seventh power unit in the Kiwi driver's No.9 Honda. While Dixon has had the pace this season and has even won a race, the grid penalties have hindered his progress.

Similarly, Dixon's CHR teammate Kyffin Simpson has also been given a penalty by the IndyCar officials for an unapproved engine change, as he takes a power unit beyond the four approved for the complete season.

As per the IndyCar officials, the penalty comes as a result of “unscheduled engine changes beyond the entry’s season allotment.”

“A fifth Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four Engines. Otherwise, a fifth or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out,”read the public release
“According to Rule 16.1.6.1.2., the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Milwaukee Mile,” added the IndyCar officials

Kyffin Simpson also received a grid penalty at the previous race weekend at the Grand Prix of Portland for his Lap 1 incident with Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca.

“Barely get to test anymore”: Scott Dixon shares Milwaukee Mile insight ahead of the IndyCar race

Scott Dixon has been a winner around the Milwaukee Mile oval, as he won the race in 2009. Last year, the Kiwi driver struggled in the first race and finished P10. However, in the second race, he pushed from the back of the grid and finished P2. Sharing insights on the limited track time at ovals being a disadvantage, he said,

“Honestly, it was even a help last year when Milwaukee was a doubleheader. We had a pretty crappy race one, so overnight we threw the kitchen sink at it and had a strong car for race two, and we climbed from somewhere low (17th) on the grid and finished second. Again at Iowa this year, race one was almost a test session and then we were better in race two. There’s no substitute for track time, and we barely get to test anymore,” said Scott Dixon (via Racer)

With a 9-place grid drop for this weekend's race, Scott Dixon would need to repeat his antics from last year's Race 2 at Milwaukee Mile to get a good result.

