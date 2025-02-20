"Be brave and show yourselves" - Sophia Floersch makes inspiring post after IndyCar announces new broadcast plan

Sophia Floersch is all set to make her big Indy NXT debut on March 2 at St. Petersburg. Keeping her German roots in mind, IndyCar made a special mention of her in its latest post announcing the international broadcast partner updates, on the heels of which, Floersch made an invigorating post on LinkedIn to inspire her female followers.

The HMD Motorsports driver directed her post towards pushing women to make themselves visible by not shying away from maximizing the outreach via social media channels.

"𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲! 🤩 There are so many strong women out there who really have what it takes and can make a real difference in their industry! Shoutout to you! 🙌 But most importantly: Be brave and show yourselves! 💪 That's one of the reasons why I'm so active on LinkedIn & social media: I want to make a difference, be visible and show women in motorsport - it's possible! And if it's possible in motorsport, then it's possible everywhere 😉" she wrote.

The 24-year-old driver also spoke about IndyCar's new international broadcast update, adding:

"And of course it also helps to be visible beyond social media - in keynotes, at events or on TV! That's why I'm so happy that SKY Sport Germany and Motorvision+ will be broadcasting my Indy NXT races live!"

Sophia Floersch is one of only two female drivers in the 2025 Indy NXT season alongside her HMD Motorsports teammate Hailie Deegan, a former NASCAR driver. This is her first time racing in an American racing series, having raced her entire junior and professional career in Europe.

"Wasn't easy to go America" - Sophia Floersch opens up on emotional Indy NXT switch

Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza - Practice & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch is a product of the European junior Formula ladder. The German driver had respectable stints in the ADAC F4 championship and the FIA F3 championships. In 2016, she became the first woman to score points in an ADAC F4 race, and in 2023, she became the first woman to score points in a FIA F3 race.

Floersch also raced in the European Le Mans series and the World Endurance Championship. In the 2021 WEC season finale, she became the first woman to finish on an overall podium since the series' inception. Leaving this familiar world where she was conquering different milestones to shift to America for the 2025 Indy NXT season has brought new challenges.

"I think at the end of the day, as a racing driver, you're always looking for the best for yourself and your career, where you can show your true potential and where you have the opportunity to do so. It wasn't easy to go to America because it's a completely different side of the world. Everything is different, everything is new," Sophia Floersch wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"It's also far away from home, far away from family, friends and familiar surroundings. And all that in the tough motorsport business, even though I'm aware of it by now ... it's still something else here. But in the end we made it, and I'm super proud of that. 💁‍♀️ " she added.

She also credited HMD Motorsports for making the transition smoother and making her feel at home. In her first 2025 Indy NXT test, Sophia Floersch was rapid. The German finished sixth-fastest overall and fifth among full-time drivers. However, she wasn't satisfied. Floersch's aim was the top step and she wouldn't be satisfied for anything lesser.

