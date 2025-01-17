“Because IndyCar has the greatest racing on earth”: F1 Insider comments on his switch to Stateside 

With IndyCar partnering up with FOX Sports to distribute races nationwide, Will Buxton has left his role as F1TV presenter to join the American racing series. Moreover, while sharing the reasons for his switch, the Briton claimed it possesses the greatest racing on Earth.

IndyCar and F1 have often been deemed as rivals by many motorsports fans around the world. This strife sparked up during the '80s and '90s and heightened when ex-F1 champion Nigel Mansell decided to move to American series after winning his solitary F1 world championship.

Since then, the two series have grown closer together in terms of performance. However, the American alternative has the added bonus of running a spec-series that makes the races exciting for the viewers.

This and other factors ultimately tempted popular F1 presenter Will Buxton to switch realms.

"Delighted I can repost this now the rumors are facts. Mark your calendars. 6 weeks until we get to present to you, the fastest racing on earth. Buxton wrote on X.

A person questioned whether the 43-year-old would alternate with presenting in the two series:

"So glad to have you. Still trying to understand why you are coming stateside instead of staying with F1, but maybe you will do both... Hinch kinda does," a fan replied.

However, the Englishman hailed IndyCar for having the greatest racing worldwide.

"Because Indycar has the greatest racing on earth."

Will Buxton reckons the IndyCar challenge to be a daunting one

Though Will Buxton reckons the American series a superior one, he has not been to many races in the United States. The British presenter will now be tasked with voicing the Indy 500 on May 25 as spectators around the world will be lining up to witness 'the greatest spectacle of racing'.

Anyhow, he will have some time to get up to the mark as he is slated to be present at the inaugural race at St. Petersburg. But he believes the task to be a daunting one for him, as quoted by IndyStar.

"It’s daunting. I’m not going to beat around the bush – it’s terrifying. I’m equal parts so excited for this year, but also honestly terrified, but I think you should be, because every once in a while, you’ve got to take a risk and get out of the comfy seat and go out and do something that excites you."

Regardless of this, the 43-year-old presenter will be eager to one-up the expectations set on him. He had been an F1 presenter for several years and will bring with him a long history of reporting on motorsports to FOX Sports' coverage of the 2025 IndyCar season.

