Benjamin Pedersen thanks renowned US cyclist for “sick ride”

Benjamin Pedersen, a former AJ Foyt Racing driver, recently spent a couple of days with US cyclist Justin Williams. The latter was with the UCI Continental team L39ION of Los Angeles, for whom Williams is a rider-manager.

In line with this, Pedersen took to his Instagram account to share a story from his cycling adventures with Williams. Moreover, he came up with the following caption:

"Sick ride, thanks @juswilliamz for having us!" Pedersen wrote.

Interestingly, on his cycling adventures with Justin Williams, the 25-year-old Pedersen was also accompanied by the Dale Coyne Racing driver Jacob Abel. The duo had a great time doing various cycling-related things with the UCI Continental team under the leadership of the 35-year-old Williams.

Benjamin Pedersen competed in the 2023 IndyCar season, driving the #55 Chevrolet for the Speedway, Indiana-based AJ Foyt Racing. In that year, he was able to end his 17-race campaign in 27th place in the standings with only 129 points to his name.

Benjamin Pedersen was dropped by AJ Foyt Racing for 2024

While Benjamin Pedersen recently shared an update regarding his cycling excursions with the UCI Continental team, he has not been seen driving in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2023 Grand Prix of Monterey.

For the 2024 IndyCar season, he was replaced on the AJ Foyt Racing team by Santino Ferrucci. Alongside the latter, the outfit decided to bring in Sting Ray Robb, who drove the #41 Chevrolet.

Robb was announced as AJ Foyt Racing's 2024 driver on December 15, 2023. Interestingly, when the outfit's President, Larry Foyt, was asked to give an update on whether Pedersen would drive for the team in 2024, he had the following to add:

"Not sure about that, we’re sorting all that out." Larry Foyt said via The Race.

Following this, Pedersen came with the following update via X.

"It's awesome to see that Sting Ray is joining us here at AJ Foyt Racing, and I'd like to send a very big welcome - He will be a great addition to our team. Looking forward to on-track testing soon."

Benjamin Pedersen, despite not having raced in IndyCar since 2023, has a strong racing CV. The 25-year-old has previously raced in various junior categories like the F4 United States Championship (2016-2018), F3 Americas Championship (2018-2020), and the BRDC British F3 (2019-2020).

He also previously competed in IndyCar's junior category, Indy Lights (2021-2022), which is now known as Indy NXT (drove for Global Racing Group). In the 2022 season of the category, Pedersen managed five podiums that also included his maiden win, he ended the overall campaign with an impressive fifth-place finish in the drivers' standings.

