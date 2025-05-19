Big breaking as Josef Newgarden and Will Power fail tech test ahead of Indy 500 qualifying

The 2025 Indy 500 qualifying session has been rocked by controversy following news that Josef Newgarden and Will Power both failed their respective technical inspections. The development, which has sent ripple effects through the paddock, will see both Penske team drivers miss out on the final qualifying session for the 109th running of the Brickyard event.

Ad

Both Penske drivers were initially considered strong contenders for pole position at the famed oval and had qualified in third and 10th place respectively ahead of the second round of qualifying. However, IndyCar insider Tony Donohue broke the news of both drivers’ tech failures. Sharing on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote:

“Newgarden and Power have FAILED TECH #Indy500 prior to qualifying.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Further reports detailed that the violations were discovered during the pre-qualifying technical checks, after both drivers were preparing to set their lap times. This setback comes on the heels of another Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin, failing to make it to the qualifying session after he suffered a crash during the final practice ahead of qualifying.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The exact nature of the infractions was subsequently confirmed by IndyCar technical director, Kevin Blanch, who shared both cars failed a body fit violation. The failure to pass tech means both Josef Newgarden and Will Power will now start 10th and 11th respectively for the Indy 500.

Both drivers have previously tasted victory at the Brickyard, with Will Power claiming the Borg-Warner Trophy in 2018 and Josef Newgarden clinching victory in 2023 and 2024.

Josef Newgarden explains what makes IndyCar hard to drive around IMS

Josef Newgarden during the qualifying of the 109th Running of the Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden recently shed light on why the current IndyCar machines are difficult to drive around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) ovals. The Nashville native shared his thoughts following the conclusion of the first round of qualifying with Danica Patrick.

Ad

The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver, who had clocked the third-fastest time during the first round of qualifying, joined the broadcast booth to reflect on his qualifying run. Newgarden candidly detailed the difficulties of piecing together the perfect lap and elaborated on the handling characteristics of the latest IndyCar machines.

In a video shared on X by IndyCar on FOX, he stated:

“I’ve got to say, the speeds are more than I predicted. I think tomorrow’s going to be an even better weather day. We might flirt with the speeds we had last year—we might tick into the 234s—but just trying to do it at 233 with this car now, it’s 100 pounds heavier. You’ve obviously got the hybrid assist, so you’ve got the extra power to make up for it, but because the weight is up by 100 pounds…

Ad

This thing feels more like an airplane now. When the wind gets underneath it, it’s crazy—you know, if it wants to rotate around on you, it wants to do it with double the magnitude of what it did before. Same thing when it wants to go into the wall. So you have to be way ahead of the car, even more so than you were last year. You see people running more downforce. This is by far the trickiest I can ever remember Indianapolis being for me in qualifying, and I think you’re seeing that today.” (1:11 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indeed, the IndyCar machinery has undergone significant technological advancements in recent years, and the 2025 car features the addition of the hybrid engine system, making its debut at the Indy 500 event this year.

However, following the failure to set a lap during the second round of qualifying due to technical infractions, Josef Newgarden will have his work cut out as he looks to charge through the field in pursuit of a third consecutive win at the oval circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.