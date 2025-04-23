"Big list of stuff to check off": Will Power highlights his situation amid Indy 500 open test

The hype around the 2025 Indy 500 has officially hit fifth gear with the start of the ongoing two-day test. In line with this, Team Penske's Will Power has given his take on certain things he and his team have to check ahead of next month's marquee event.

Will Power recently shared a video on his Instagram stories, in which he talked about the ongoing Indy 500 open test at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Hey guys, we are here for two-day test back at the Speedway, looking forward to shaking down the cars, seeing how fast we are. Obviously we won't know until qualifying day in a few weeks, but yeah, a lot of big list of stuff to check off and seeing how the car feels," Power said.

Will Power's story - Source: via @12willpower on Instagram

In the 2024 edition of the Indy 500, Power was not even able to complete the full race distance of 100 laps. The 44-year-old managed 145 laps that put him in a disappointing 24th place in the final Indy 500 standings.

How did Will Power perform at the Long Beach Grand Prix?

While Will Power has admitted to checking a lot of things on his Team Penske car during the ongoing Indy 500 open test, he had a sensational outing in Round 3 of the 2025 IndyCar season.

In the challenging Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Power managed a P5 finish for his Mooresville-based team. Following his heroics, he shared his feelings around the race weekend in an Instagram post.

"Solid race today. Lots of passing, good strategy calls, and our best result of the year so far. The @verizon Chevy felt strong, and the boys did a great job all weekend. #INDYCAR #WillToWin #LBGP, " he wrote in his caption.

Power has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2008. Over the years, he has gone on to amass tremendous success (42 wins, 99 podiums, and 64 pole positions), with the 2018 Indy 500 victory also being among them.

However, since 2018, Power has not been able to secure a victory in the iconic 200-lap Indianapolis Motor Speedway event. As discussed earlier, he ended last year's outing in 24th place. Keeping this in view, he would want a perfect outing in the ongoing two-day Indy 500 open test.

The 44-year-old is coming off a strong race weekend in Long Beach and would like to build on it by having strong sessions around the oval Indianapolis racetrack in his #12 car.

Will Power is currently in ninth place in the 2025 drivers' championship behind Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin.

