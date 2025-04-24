Billie Jo Powers reacts to beau Marco Andretti’s return to IndyCar track

The Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti's fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, recently shared an Instagram story about his return to the Indy 500 track. The third-generation Andretti (Marco) is Andretti Global's fourth entry for the Indianapolis 500.

Ad

Marco Andretti has retired from full-time racing, but he will be participating in the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled to take place on May 25. He was present on the first day of open testing, on 23 April, and finished ninth during the test.

Andretti Global made a post on their Instagram account sharing about Andretti's return to the team, which his fiancée Billie Jo Powers, shared to her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"🔥🔥🔥" she captioned the story.

Screengrab of Billie Jo Powers' Instagram story | Source: IG/@billiejopowers

This will mark the 38-year-old's 20th start in the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. He will be driving the #98 Andretti Global car with MAPEI as his primary sponsor. During his last outing at the Indy 500, he ended up crashing on lap 114 of the 200-lap race.

Ad

The couple announced their engagement after the 2024 Indy 500 via an Instagram post. It remains unclear where, when, and how the couple met. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Miura Andretti, later that year in September.

As for his fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, she is signed to a modeling agency called 'Talent Agency'. She has amassed around 361K followers on Instagram, where she posts about her family, adventures, and other activities.

Ad

Marco Andretti will take part in all the other activities throughout May to prepare for the Indy 500.

Marco Andretti defends Kathrine Legge from online trolls

The Andretti Global driver, Marco Andretti, recently spoke up to defend NASCAR driver Kathine Legge, as he shut down online trolls and hate targeted towards her.

The 44-year-old NASCAR driver Legge competes in the Xfinity and Cup series. She recently participated in the NASCAR Xfinity series race at Rockingham that took place on April 19. She got collected in a crash and could not continue with the race, due to which she began getting a lot of backlash online.

Ad

On April 22, an X user (previously Twitter) shared a post criticising Katherine Legge, saying the cars are expensive and that she was 'unproven'. The fan wrote:

"Are you disappointed in the truth? These cars are expensive and she’s unproven."

The tweet caught the American driver's eye, and he swiftly responded with:

"It’s wild to me how many grown men talk badly about bad as* girls like this. Does it make them feel more manly from the couch or something?" he wrote in an X post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In 2023, she participated in the Indy 500, setting the fastest time set in qualifying by a female driver, achieving an average speed of 231.070 mph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.