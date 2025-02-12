Billie Jo Powers rocks in strapless one-piece as she poses with fiance Marco Andretti in matching tones of red

Billie Jo Powers, fiance of part-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti, recently shared a picture of herself in a stunning red dress on social media. The photo, uploaded to her Instagram story, shows the couple standing on a high-rise balcony with a beautiful sunset view behind them. Powers and Andretti are dressed in fashionable red tones, but the former's strapless one-piece stands out for its elegance.

Powers' one-piece, which ends at her mid-thighs, is of a vibrant red color with a ruffled top section. She accessorized the dress with gold bracelets on her right wrist while her arm rested on Andretti's chest as she smiled at the camera.

Screengrab of Billie Jo Powers' Instagram Story (@billiejopowers via Instagram)

Standing beside her, Marco Andretti kept things casual yet stylish in a dark red, short-sleeved T-shirt featuring a subtle emblem on the front. He paired it with crisp white pants, completing his relaxed yet put-together look. A gold watch on his left wrist added a hint of luxury. His dark hair and a bit of facial stubble made for a rugged look.

Trending

While there are no specifics about when exactly the two started dating, it could be some time after September of 2022 when Marco Andretti first started appearing on Billie Jo Powers' Instagram posts. Andretti got engaged with Powers early in 2024 having separated from his wife Marta Krupa on mutual terms in December of 2021. In September last year, during the IndyCar offseason, Andretti and Powers welcomed their daughter, Miura.

Powers is a famous internet personality and has over 364k followers on Instagram. Ever since the birth of her daughter, her IG feed has been filled with pictures of Miura Andretti.

Marco Andretti will return with MAPEI at the Indy 500

Marco Andretti has been driving for the Andretti Racing team for his entire IndyCar career. He stepped away from full-time competition after the 2020 season and started competing in other motorsports disciplines. However, he has continued taking part in the Indianapolis 500 as part of his family’s team.

Andretti is a two-time IndyCar race winner and is still looking for his first trip to victory lane in the prestigious Indy 500 race. The closest he came to winning ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ was in his rookie season in 2006, when he finished second.

This year, he will attempt his 20th start at the Indy 500 behind the wheels of the No. 98 MAPEI/CURB Honda entered by Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian. Andretti Global Chief Operating Officer Rob Edwards believes the veteran’s presence will be valuable for the team.

Speaking to Racer, he highlighted the advantages of having an experienced driver as an additional entry at the event.

“He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together. I think the continuity with Marco, as opposed to introducing someone new in that fourth car, has a lot of benefits. So with him, and giving him a good opportunity, and he, in working together with the regular three drivers, should help us get the result that we obviously want to get there,” Edwards noted.

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge, is scheduled for May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback