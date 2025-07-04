Billionaire Roger Penske hands two IndyCar team personnel promotions amid a cheating scandal a few weeks ago

IndyCar owner Roger Penske made sweeping changes to the leadership structure of his motorsports team on Friday, July 4. The 88-year-old has promoted two of his IndyCar team personnel following the recent scandal that rocked the organization.

The Ohio motorsports chief, who owns both the IndyCar Series and Team Penske, saw his team come under scrutiny during the recent Indy 500 event, where a modification to the rear attenuator led to the disqualification of two of the team’s drivers—Josef Newgarden and Will Power—from qualifying. Roger Penske subsequently opted for the dismissal of several key IndyCar team members in the aftermath of the scandal.

However, ahead of the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the Team Penske boss has announced major changes to the leadership structure of both its IndyCar operation and its sports car racing division. In a statement published on the team’s official website, Penske confirmed that Jonathan Diuguid and Travis Law have been promoted to the roles of President and Competition Director of Penske Racing, respectively.

In their new roles, the pair—who boast a combined 38 years of experience working in various capacities for the Roger Penske-led outfit—will oversee the operations of both the team’s IndyCar program and its endurance racing division. They replace former President Tim Cindric, former Managing Director Ron Ruzewski, and former General Manager Kyle Moyer, all of whom were dismissed in the wake of the cheating incident at the 2025 Indy 500.

What Roger Penske said after Indy 500 cheating scandal

Roger Penske previously shared his thoughts on his decision to part ways with several of his team’s key personalities following the Indy 500 scandal in May. The Captain announced a massive change to his team’s structure just before the 2025 Indianapolis 500 event.

The Team Penske owner, who opted to relieve three of his key personnel of their roles following the scandal that rocked the organization before the 109th running of the Indy, explained his decision was solely based on the integrity associated with racing in IndyCar. Sharing his thoughts via the official IndyCar website, Roger Penske said:

“Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams. We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organization for letting them down.”

Roger Penske, who has been at the forefront of innovation and changes within the open-wheel racing series, came under heavy scrutiny from fans and stakeholders after the scandal emerged. However, the motorsport executive addressed the criticism by dismissing the senior figures involved in the incident.

With new leadership now in place, the Team Penske boss will be hoping his Mooresville-based outfit can return to winning ways during the final eight races of the 2025 IndyCar campaign.

