Billionaire Team Penske owner Roger Penske spotted at Detroit Pistons’ playoff game against the New York Knicks

Roger Penske made a rare courtside appearance as he attended the Detroit Pistons’ high-stakes playoff match against the New York Knicks. The motorsports magnate was in attendance on Thursday, May 1st, during the Pistons' crunch playoff fixture.

The 88-year-old owner of motorsport outfit Team Penske — one of the most successful teams in the history of motorsports in America — was seated courtside, cheering on the Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

As seen in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by media outlet The Detroit News, Roger Penske was spotted with Pistons icons Richard Hamilton and Ben Wallace during the game.

Roger Penske is a name that resonates widely within the world of automotive and sports industries, and is best known for his stewardship of the Penske Motorsports team, in addition to his ownership of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar racing series. He has a net worth of $5.4 billion (per Forbes).

However, his appearance at the Pistons game largely shows his deep connection with the city of Detroit. In 2006, he reportedly helped bring Super Bowl XL to the city. He is also reported to have helped the city’s economic growth and promoted the Detroit Grand Prix.

Shifting focus to basketball, the Detroit Pistons lost the game 113 to 116 — a result which saw the Knicks win the best-of-seven series by four games to two, ending the Pistons’ playoff campaign.

Alfred Unser Jr. hails Roger Penske’s impact on IndyCar growth

Alfred Unser Jr. was full of praise for Roger Penske’s impact in motorsports and IndyCar in particular. The 63-year-old shared his admiration for the 88-year-old's influential role in shaping the direction of the open-wheel racing series since taking over in administrative roles.

The IndyCar legend, who appeared on a recent edition of the Pit Pass Indy podcast on Spotify, was upbeat about the Team Penske chief's impact on the series as well as the Indy 500 event. Sharing his thoughts, he stated:

"Yeah, it's great, what Roger Penske has done for the sport is just amazing. I knew it was only just a matter of time for him to polish this thing up, IndyCar racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So, hats off to Roger and the whole Penske family for really, truly helping the sport of IndyCar racing," he said (10:49 onwards).

Since the takeover by the Penske Entertainment Group, the IndyCar series has undergone a remarkable transformation, growing into one of the most followed racing series, with drivers and teams gaining popularity beyond the shores of the United States.

The Indy 500 event, on its part, continues to attract global attention, and the 2025 edition—which features the debut of a new hybrid technology engine—is tipped to surpass the achievements of previous years.

