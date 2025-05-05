Bobby Rahal is ‘greatly saddened’ as he mourns the loss of a dear former F1 driver friend

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing owner Bobby Rahal recently put out a statement after the passing of Jochen Mass.

Ad

Jochen Mass was a former Formula One driver and competed in the series from 1973 to 1982. He won his first and only Grand Prix at the Spanish Grand Prix with McLaren in 1975 and had eight podium finishes. The German driver also won the Le Mans of 1989 with Sauber.

Mass had 32 sports car racing championships to his name with various prestigious teams like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Sauber. During his final few years at the Sauber team, he worked as a mentor and a coach for Mercedes drivers, which included drivers like seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. He briefly worked with German F1 broadcaster as a co-commentator.

Ad

Trending

Bobby Rahal recently put out a statement extending his condolences to the Mass family along with friends and fans. The statement read:

"I am greatly saddened by the passing of my friend Jochen Mass today. He was not just a distinguished driver but a gentlemen and true sportsman, who represented so well the sport we all love. The RRDC sends its sincere sympathies to Bettina Mass and their lovely family. And to say we`ve all lost a great friend is a monumental understatement. RIP, my friend, and thank you for the memories."

Ad

Prior to becoming a racing team owner, Bobby Rahal was a racing driver and had won 3 championships in the IndyCar series and had also won the Indianapolis 500. He also participated in various other series of motorsports like Formula One, Le Mans, and CART, among other series. Rahal has also won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1981 and the 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race in 1987.

Rahal was one of the few American drivers to make it into the pinnacle of motorsports.

Ad

Bobby Rahal speaks out on being named the Grand Marshal of the Monterey SportsCar Championship

The former IndyCar driver Bobby Rahal was recently named as the grand marshal at the Monterey SportsCar Championship IMSA race at WeatherTech Racing at Laguna Seca. He recently expressed his feelings about the same.

Bobby Rahal is also the president of the Road Racing Divers Club. Rahal has a long history at the Laguna Seca track, as he won five races in the Champ Car and IndyCar series.

Ad

While in conversation with Local News Matters, Bobby Rahal spoke about how he felt being bestowed with the honor of becoming a grand marshal. He said,

“When I first came here in 1979, this place was hallowed ground to me. I fell in love with the place, it suited me and I suited it, and I had a number of great days here.”

The the Monterey SportsCar Championship race weekend will take place from May 9- 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.