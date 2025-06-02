Shocking Will Power future claim debunked by IndyCar Insider

Will Power is currently in the final year of his contract with the Penske team, and speculation has been swirling about what the future holds for the veteran driver in the series. Amid the various rumors, a report surfaced suggesting he could be on his way out of the series, but it was quickly debunked by IndyCar insider Will Buxton.

The veteran Australian, who is in his 17th season in IndyCar, has seen talks about his future dominate the spotlight, and the string of controversies — including his disqualification during the Indy 500 qualifying — has not helped to quell the ongoing conversation. However, amid the uncertainty, a report wrongly attributed to Townsend Bell surfaced.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @champwebdotnet, the report stated:

“A lot of speculation around the paddock that Will Power has already been told he won’t be back next year.”

However, just as the claim began to make the rounds, Buxton was quick to shut down the rumor, stressing that it had been taken out of context. Quoting the post on X, the British broadcaster commented:

“Not an accurate quote. I commented on the warmup show that this was the speculation, as it has been this weekend in Detroit, in order to tee up Townsend to clear up the rumors as he’d spoken to Will directly this morning and Power confirmed that he had not been told that.”

Will Power previously penned a multi-year contract with Team Penske ahead of the 2023 season. The veteran holds the record for the fourth-most wins in the history of the racing series and remains the most recent title winner among Team Penske’s current drivers, having secured the IndyCar Championship during the 2022 season.

With Buxton coming out to dispel the initial report making the rounds about his future, the question of what lies ahead for Will Power will be a storyline to keenly follow. Nonetheless, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, he currently leads all Team Penske drivers in the championship standings, following his impressive fourth-place finish at the Detroit Grand Prix.

What Roger Penske said about Will Power’s future

Roger Penske shared his thoughts on the immediate future of Will Power earlier in May. The Team Penske owner touched on the possibility of his continuation with his team.

The 88-year-old, who sat in an interview with FOX Sports, touched on a barrage of topics ahead of the Indy 500 event. When quizzed about his team’s driver lineup amid the uncertainty surrounding Power, he stated:

“We’ve got a time, negotiating period with Will that we've told him about. He understands that completely. We're not out knocking on doors, and we expect to sit down with him following Indy and as we get toward the end of the season. But there's no secret, his contract is up.

He's done a great job for us. We're just looking at our options, and I'm sure he will, too. But at the moment, we feel confident that he will be back.”

Power, who appears keen on his continuity in IndyCar, recently joined forces with the A14 management team — an organization owned by Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. The Australian driver joined the Penske team in 2009 and has gone on to clinch several titles and eclipse several records, including winning the 2018 Indy 500 race and eclipsing Mario Andretti for the most pole positions in the IndyCar series — 70.

