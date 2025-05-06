Borg Warner's tribute to Roger Penske draws a heartfelt reaction from Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske owner Roger Penske was hailed for his team's prowess at the Indy 500 as Borg Warner Trophy's official account on social media platform X paid tribute to the IndyCar team's success at the IMS. Former Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud came out and reacted to Borg Warner's tweet.

Team Penske is the most successful team at the Indy 500 with 20 wins. As the clock for the 109th running of the Indy 500 runs down, Borg Warner detailed Team Penske’s wins in a tweet uploaded on May 5, 2025.

An image of Roger Penske standing at the bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next to the Borg Warner Trophy was shared on X. The footer of the image had the list of all Team Penske Indy 500 winners with the corresponding year next to the name.

With the 2025 Indy 500 taking place on May 25, Borg Warner shared the tweet 20 days before the race day, to pay tribute to Team Penske’s 20 wins. The tweet read,

“20 Baby Borgs. 20 wins. 20 days until the 2025 #Indy500 . No one’s done it like Roger Penske and @Team_Penske. 🏁 From @h3lio to @josefnewgarden, each win built a legacy and every Baby Borg tells part of the story. Will this year’s running bring #21? 🏆 @IMS”

Simon Pagenaud, who won the 2019 Indy 500 with Team Penske, reacted to the said tweet. The Frenchman suggested that he'd been lucky enough to become a part of Roger Penske's team’s legacy at the IMS, as he wrote,

“What an honor to be part of this list of legends! Thank you boss!”

The Borg Warner Trophy is named after the Borg Warner corporation, which commissioned the designer to create the trophy in 1935.

Roger Penske's driver hints at Simon Pagenaud’s return for the Indy 500

Simon Pagenaud was present for last year's Indy 500 as the Frenchman opened up his book of secrets for Roger Penske's driver, Scott McLaughlin. The Kiwi driver lives in North Carolina, and Pagenaud lives close to his place.

McLaughlin approached Simon Pagenaud before the 2024 Indy 500 and asked the Frenchman for help as the Kiwi struggled around the 2.5-mile oval. At the 2025 Indy 500, Scott McLaughlin took the pole position while also setting the record for the highest average speed.

McLaughlin gifted Pagenaud his pole position helmet last year during the off-season to thank the Frenchman for the help. Marshall Pruett recently asked McLaughlin whether Pagenaud will be present in his garage for this year's Indy 500, to which the Team Penske driver replied,

“I can't ask for a better person to be in my corner. Yeah, he should be at the 500. At least in the weeks, maybe practice week. We're still trying to go through those details, but he also doesn't want to get in the way” (22:05 onwards)

Roger Penske's team has won the last two Indy 500s with Josef Newgarden and will be aiming for the three-peat at the 109th running.

