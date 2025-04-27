British star Jack Harvey meets NASCAR street circuit wizard AJ Allmendinger at Talladega

It was a meeting between two motorsports worlds as Jack Harvey recently crossed paths with AJ Allmendinger. The encounter at the Talladega Superspeedway brought together drivers of immense talent on vastly different racing stages, with Harvey boasting a pedigree in open-wheel racing series and Allmendinger showcasing mastery in NASCAR.

Ad

Harvey, who made his name racing across several open-wheel racing series, including Formula 3 and Indy Lights, was at the Talladega circuit as part of his role with Fox Sports as a driver analyst. The British driver was covering the Jack Link's 500, part of the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

His meeting with AJ Allmendinger — a driver revered for his mastery of road and street courses in NASCAR — offered a unique opportunity for two racing specialists to swap stories and have a little friendly conversation ahead of the race weekend.

Ad

Trending

AJ Allmendinger's NASCAR team, Kaulig Racing, took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to post a snapshot of the pair with the caption:

“Just a couple of IndyCar guys.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

It should be recalled that Allmendinger did have spells in open-wheel racing when he ventured into IndyCar with RuSPORT between 2004 and 2006, as well as another brief stint in 2013 with Team Penske. Jack Harvey, on his part, boasts a storied career in IndyCar racing across several teams, including Andretti Autosport, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and currently with the Dale Coyne Racing team, where he serves as a part-time driver.

While no indication of a possible collaboration between the pair was hinted at during their meeting, both drivers will be shifting their immediate focus to their respective race events on the horizon — Allmendinger to the NASCAR Cup Series and Jack Harvey to the Indy 500.

Ad

Jack Harvey reacted after Indy 500 testing

Jack Harvey during the 107th Indianapolis 500 event - Source: Getty

Jack Harvey has reacted following his testing for the upcoming Indy 500 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 32-year-old is expected to join the list of special entrants for the showpiece event for the Dale Coyne Racing team.

Ad

The British driver, who endured a difficult end to his IndyCar season in 2024, appeared not to have the smooth return he would have hoped for to the series, as he struggled to adjust to the hybrid technology system, which is debuting at the Indy 500 event this year. Sharing his reaction to his testing, Harvey, taking to his Instagram, wrote:

“Back in a suit 💚🖤 Slight hiccup with our hybrid system but I was still jazzed to get some laps at the greatest place, @indianapolismotorspeedway! Day ✌🏻 incoming! #GoJackGo.”

Ad

Ad

Jack Harvey’s best-ever outing at the Indy 500 event remains his ninth-place finish at the 2020 edition while driving for the Meyer Shank Racing team. Being a driver synonymous with strong technical understanding and setup expertise, he is expected to adjust seamlessly to the demands of the new hybrid technology of the IndyCar engine.

The 2025 edition of the Indy 500, also the 109th installment of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ is scheduled to take place between May 23 and May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.