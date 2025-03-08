Cadillac F1 boss Dan Towriss' wife pens a long heartwarming message after F1 approves 2026 entry

After a long back-and-forth, Cadillac F1 is officially confirmed as the 11th team on the F1 grid for the 2025 season. This led TWG Motorsports (Andretti) CEO Dan Towriss' wife, Cassidy, to write a heartwarming message on Instagram, explaining the struggle and the eventual reward of their continued determination to get the brand on the F1 grid.

Ad

Andretti had been trying to get a second American outfit on the F1 grid since 2022. Despite getting the initial approval from the FIA, the Formula One Management was not too keen on getting a private motorsports team on board the F1 circus.

This led to the team restructuring, with Michael Andretti leaving his leadership role within the motorsport giant. Subsequently, General Motors expressed their intent for a full grown works entry in the field, which led to the formation of the Cadillac F1 team.

Ad

Trending

With the official confirmation being released on March 7, TWG CEO Dan Towriss and his wife breathed a sigh of relief. Explaining the timeline of the project and how Towriss and Cadillac F1 continued their determination to get on the F1 grid, Cassidy took to Instagram and shared a post:

"These aren’t the photos you take because they’re “insta worthy,” they’re the ones you take because you want to remember that special moment in time... March 4, 2025 - (announced on March 7, 2025) The day it became officially OFFICIAL At home, just the two of us. Dan casually yelled through the house from his office “Cass, it’s done.” And then we immediately resumed talking about all the things that need to be done between now and the first F1 race of 2026."

Ad

"I get the front seat of a lifetime in watching Dan work and being along side him in this project has taught me so much. These photos may not be a fashion moment, a cool event or whatever but they represent years of hard work and support that puts all the other stuff to shame."

Ad

Ad

Cadillac F1 will run as a customer Ferrari-engined team initially, with the motorsport giant soon switching over to in-house engines in the late 2020s.

Dan Towriss opens up on Cadillac F1's formal confirmation on joining the F1 grid

The TWG CEO is understood to have played a key role in the F1 approval. With the team setting up its base in the UK for greater access to talent, Dan Towriss opened up on the American giant's breakthrough into the F1 world, and said (via Formula 1):

Ad

"For the past year, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary Formula 1 entry. Now, with 2026 in our sights after today’s final approval from the FIA and Formula One Management, we’re accelerating our efforts—expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies, and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.”

Cadillac F1 is expected to announce major signings for the project by the end of the 2025 season. Former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon joined the squad as the team principal, but the details regarding its potential drivers are still in the mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback