Cadillac F1 boss issues "not shocking" update on Colton Herta's potential 2026 signing

IndyCar driver Colton Herta has been linked to the Cadillac F1 project ever since the American manufacturer's entry was approved by Formula One Management. Cadillac Team Principal Graeme Lowdon came out and shared an update on Herta's chances of signing with Cadillac.

Colton Herta was given a Paddock altering contract by Andretti Global as the 24-year-old prepared to join the Andretti F1 team. Unfortunately, the entry was rejected and turned down by the F1 management. However, with Cadillac's application getting approved, Andretti joined the project to support the American manufacturer in the series.

Being an American team, many Cadillac executives have confirmed that the team is interested in signing an American driver alongside an experienced one in the other seat. Colton Herta is rumored to be favored to get the seat, but doesn't yet have enough points to get the super license.

AUTO: APR 29 INDYCAR Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Colton Herta currently sits on 32 super license points and needs 40 to get the super license. The Andretti driver must finish 4th or higher in the championship this season to get enough points. Cadillac Boss Graeme Lowdon pointed out the same as he spoke about the Cadillac F1 team's future and driver signings. He said (via IndyStar):

“Colton doesn't have the required number of super license points, and if that were to remain the case, that's clearly an impediment. We can't choose a driver who doesn't have the points, so that's just the world we live in, and we have to take that into account.”

“Does his lack of being at the threshold of a super license in any way affect his ability to drive a race car? No. He's an incredibly talented driver, so for sure it's not shocking news we'd be looking to consider Colton,” he added

Cadillac's entry for the 2026 F1 season was confirmed by F1, as the American team has less than a year to finalize the drivers, secure the engine deal, and build the car under the new regulations.

Mario Andretti proposes Colton Herta as a ‘great candidate’ for the Cadillac F1 seat

Mario Andretti was announced as the Director of the board of the Cadillac F1 seat. The team will be operating the F1 operations from the UK facility. Andretti was questioned about Colton Herta's chances of signing with Cadillac F1, and the former IndyCar and F1 driver replied:

“Looking back at the way Colton has trained from the very beginning of his young career; as you know he started in Formula 3 and so on with the likes of Lando Norris and he's done some F1 testing.”

“Actually, [McLaren CEO] Zak Brown gave him a good test at Portimao in Portugal. You should see the report that we got from [team principal] Andrea Stella. And Andrea Stella is an individual that says it like it is, so again he's a great candidate for this.”

The Umbrella company under which the Cadillac F1 team will progress was officially launched and named TWG Motorsport.

