Cadillac F1's "most likely" driver signing named as 2x IndyCar champ Will Power gives his verdict

IndyCar driver Will Power was featured on the latest episode of the Apex Hunters United podcast uploaded on February 24, 2025, as the Team Penske spoke about all things motorsport and reflected on the 2024 IndyCar season and the upcoming year. Power came out and named the most likely candidate from IndyCar to sign with Cadillac's F1 project.

Ad

The host of the podcast questioned Power about the most likely guy in IndyCar who could make the transition to F1 with the Cadillac project coming. The host highlighted the names of Alex Palou, who previously was linked to McLaren's F1 team, Pato O'Ward, who is currently McLaren's F1 team reserve driver, and Colton Herta, who was proposed as Andretti's driver before its F1 application got rejected.

Will Power spoke about the possibility of O'Ward getting the seat since he has an F1 Super License and recent experience of driving the McLaren F1 seat. However, he highlighted how Cadillac and F1 would want an American driver and said:

Ad

Trending

“I would say Colton Herta is probably the most likely guy to end up in that GM seat, the Cadillac seat, because that was sort of in his, I believe it was in his contract, that was just the talk I've heard, I don't know for sure, but he became the highest-paid Indycar driver, but I think that included some F1 stuff in there, so I would be surprised.” (40:20 onwards)

Ad

“I think they want an American, I think the Liberty Media, the series wants an American, because it has, Formula One's become so big over here now, they got three races over here, so I would be shocked if an American isn't in that seat, isn't in one of those seats, and I'd be shocked if it's not Colton Herta.”

Ad

Ad

Colton Herta has been linked to the Cadillac F1 project ever since Formula One Management approved its entry starting the 2026 season. Herta was given a paddock-altering IndyCar contract, which included the opportunity to drive for the Andretti F1 team.

Mario Andretti has claimed Colton Herta to be “a great candidate” for a Cadillac F1 seat

F1 75 Live - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti was announced as the Director of the Cadillac F1 team. Colton Herta participated in the F1 test with McLaren, and Mario Andretti came out and spoke about the success of the same. While doing the same, he claimed Herta to be a great candidate for the Cadillac F1 seat.

Ad

“Zak Brown gave him a good test at Portimao in Portugal. You should see the report that we got from [team principal] Andrea Stella. And Andrea is an individual that says it like it is — so again, [Herta's] a great candidate. And all of this has to be proven, of course, but going in, he's a good bet, in my opinion,” said Mario Andretti (via Motorsport).

Colton Herta currently sits on 32 Super License points and needs 40 for a Super License. The Andretti driver will need to finish fourth or higher in the 2025 IndyCar season to accumulate enough points for a Super License.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback