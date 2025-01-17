Callum Ilott throws light on Romain Grosjean's unusual role at PREMA Racing

PREMA Racing's IndyCar driver Callum Ilott has spoken about ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean's uncommon role within the team. On Saturday, January 11th, PREMA held a live event to launch its IndyCar team ahead of the 2025 debut.

They introduced their two drivers, Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman, both alumni of PREMA's junior Formula programs (F3 and F2). In a surprise revelation, the Italian team also announced Grosjean as their reserve driver. The French-Swiss driver was axed by Juncos Hollinger Racing after the 2024 season.

PREMA's move came as a surprise because IndyCar teams usually don't have reserve drivers, contrary to the common practice in F1. Ilott, who sat out the 2024 season apart from competing in two races for Arrow McLaren, addressed this development.

He explained how this opportunity will keep Romain Grosjean updated and in touch with the series, and how his expertise will benefit PREMA.

"Maybe it adds, I don't know, an extra level to IndyCar. Obviously, it's a very tough series on the driver's side. It's hard to stay in the loop, and I think that's important. You know I struggled a bit last year being out of the loop. Hopefully, that can add to it and Romain's a good guy, super fast, he knows his stuff, and I think, when he's there, he's gonna be helping us as well," Ilott said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

The 26-year-old Ilott raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing part-time in 2021, and full-time in 2022 and 2023. His best results were two top 5 finishes in 2022 - at the season opener in St. Petersburg and the season finale at Laguna Seca.

Meanwhile, Grosjean joins PREMA on the heels of an ordinary season with JHR. He made his IndyCar debut in 2021 with Dale Coyne Racing after leaving F1 at the end of the 2020 season. In 2022 and 2023, he served a two-year stint with Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global), earning career-best finishes of 13th in the standings.

Robert Shwartzman reveals Romain Grosjean's signing with PREMA was a 'late call'

In Picture: Robert Shwartzman at the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Previews - Source: Getty

PREMA Racing's second driver, Robert Shwartzman, was a reserve driver for the Ferrari F1 team from 2022 to 2024. Ahead of his full-time IndyCar debut, he concluded that commitment. However, that experience gives him a good idea of what's in store for Romain Grosjean, including simulator testing.

On the Pit Pass Indy podcast, Shwartzman shared that Grosjean's addition to the team was a last-moment call.

"I've recently just found out that he's gonna be a reserve. He's been like quite a late call. But it's always good to have a reserve in the team."

"I don't know Romain really close, I've never worked with him before, so we need to get to know each other. But definitely, he's gonna get his input in the team, try to help, and guide me in some things. Each opinion is a good opinion. So to listen to him and I'll try to improve some things."

In addition to Romain Grosjean, PREMA also appointed former Team Penske driver, Ryan Briscoe, who won eight races and took the 2012 Indy 500 pole, as their Sporting Director.

