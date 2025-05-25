Can Kyle Larson leave Indy 500 midway to race Coke 600? NASCAR Insider answers

The 2025 Indy 500 has just gotten going, and several questions have been raised regarding the possibility of Kyle Larson leaving the event midway. This is in light of Larson's upcoming participation in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Coke 600 is slated to kick off in just a few hours after the Indy 500. In line with this, NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck shared an update with fans on social media. According to him, Larson won't be allowed to leave the Indy 500 if he starts in the event.

Jeff Gluck @@jeff_gluck No relief drivers allowed in Indy. If Larson starts the race, Tony Kanaan cannot get in the car.

With Larson already having kicked off his 200-lap outing, the prospect of him leaving the race midway, via a relief driver, is no longer a possibility (as per Jeff Gluck). Had he not started the race, Arrow McLaren's team principal, Tony Kanaan, would've been allowed to jump into the car.

Kanaan has previously won the well-known Indy 500 during its 2013 edition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson's take on favorite moment from 2024 Indy 500

A month ago, Kyle Larson was asked to give his take on his favorite moment from the 2024 Indy 500 race. The 32-year-old competed in that event as well, in association with Hendrick and Arrow McLaren. Moreover, he was able to end his 200-lap outing in a respectable 18th place behind Ed Carpenter.

In line with this, he was asked to give his take on his favorite moment from the 2024 Indy 500 event.

"I would say the first day of qualifying was really cool just with all the hype and pressure and people that are there. I didn’t expect our car to qualify that well to make the next day. I would say those two days were the highlight of my two weeks, along with the people and the atmosphere. I mean, there were more people there for Qualifying than I typically see at a race weekend, so that was cool. Then getting done with my run on Sunday, helicoptering out before qualifying was even over and watching Scott McLaughlin make his run at the pole was pretty cool," Larson said via Arrow McLaren.

Kyle Larson has started the ongoing 2025 Indy 500 from the 21st position. Keeping in view that he managed a P18 finish in the 2024 edition of the race, it will be fascinating to see how his 200-lap outing will pan out.

IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman started the race from pole position with Takuma Sato in second place and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in third. The race is long, and several eyes are on the #17 Larson racecar. The NASCAR enthusiasts are backing him to do well in the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'

