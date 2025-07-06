"Can't say I feel bad": Colton Herta shares feelings on Alex Palou fumbling IndyCar Mid-Ohio win to Scott Dixon

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta finished the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in P4 after starting the race in P5. As the Cadillac F1 prospect reflected on his race, motorsport reporter Tony Donohue revealed that Alex Palou lost out to Scott Dixon because of a late mistake. Herta then shared his feelings about the Spaniard's mistake and made a cheeky comment.

Alex Palou started the race in the pole position and was in the effective race lead until the last few laps. Despite Scott Dixon’s two-stop strategy, Palou, who was on the three-stop strategy, came out ahead of his teammate after his final pitstop.

The gap between Palou and Dixon was about three seconds after the Spaniard's final pitstop, and it remained almost the same for the remainder of the race. However, the championship leader made a mistake in the final five laps of the race, where he went wide into Turn 9, and off the track, which allowed his teammate to make the pass.

Colton Herta spoke with Donohue after the Mid-Ohio race. The Andretti Global driver was talking about the two-stop and three-stop strategies converging at Mid-Ohio when the reporter revealed to him that Alex Palou lost the race because of a mistake.

“I can't say I feel bad for him. He's been pretty faultless, so I'm surprised that he's made a mistake,” said Colton Herta as he shared his feelings about the championship leader losing out to Scott Dixon because of a mistake.

Alex Palou has been faultless throughout the season, with the Detroit GP being the only race where he made a mistake, locked up, and went into the barrier. Regardless, the Spaniard finished P2 and has maintained the championship lead.

“I dropped the ball on that”: Colton Herta detailed the qualifying mistake that cost him at the Indy 200 Mid-Ohio race

Colton Herta qualified P5 for the Mid-Ohio race and was stuck behind Kyffin Simpson for the first half of the race. Mid-Ohio isn't the easiest place to overtake, as Herta lost time behind Simpson. In the second half, the Andretti Global driver came into his own, but by then, the damage was already done as he finished P4, seven seconds behind the race winner.

Colton Herta came out after the race and detailed how his mistake in the Fast 6 qualifying meant he started further back, and was hence stuck behind the slower car of Simpson.

“I moved up one spot from the starting position. Although, I think we really should've qualified third yesterday. I dropped the ball on that. I think our race looks a little different if I do that. I'm not stuck behind Kyffin and Seigel in the first stint. They lost pace to the Top 3 and I think I had more of the pace of Alex and Lundgaard,” said Herta.

Colton Herta was Alex Palou's key title contender last year and finished as the runner-up. However, he currently sits 10th in the 2025 IndyCar standings, 202 points behind the #10 CGR.

