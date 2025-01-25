“Can’t wait”: Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt reacts to a book on ‘energetic and mindful approach to pregnancy and motherhood’

Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt uploaded a story on her Instagram on January 25, 2025, as she shared a book sent to her by author Mel Braun. Amy shared a picture of the book and thanked the author via the caption for sending the book across.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife shared the picture she tagged the author @mbraun218 with the book in the picture being “Magic Mama.” The caption of her story read,

“Thank you for the book Mel! Can't wait to dive into this”

Soon after Amy Earnhardt uploaded the story, a follower asked her whether it was an announcement of another baby, to which she replied,

"Not in the slightest"

The author Mel Braun has shared her insights into pregnancy and motherhood in the book as she gave birth to her firstborn in September 2023. The cover of the book features a black-and-white picture of the author when she was pregnant with her firstborn and the text reads,

“An energetic and mindful approach on pregnancy and motherhood”

The author began her career in the real estate industry but soon realized her true passion and is now working as a medical reiki master, certified yoga teacher, and mindfulness educator. In the book, she shares her pregnancy journey and learning and also talks about how her past experiences shaped motherhood for her.

Dale Jr and Amy Earnhardt got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in 2016 on New Year’s Eve. They are proud parents of two daughters Isla and Nicole, who are still young. Isla Rose Earnhardt was born on April 30, 2018, and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt came a couple of years later on October 12, 2020.

Considering that Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s daughters are just six and four years old, it was very thoughtful of the author Mel Braun to send the book to Amy Earnhardt.

“Grateful for my gaggle”: Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shared family pictures on Instagram

Amy Earnhardt is highly active on her social media platforms as she shares constant updates about her husband Dale Earnhardt Jr and daughters Nicole and Isla. Mrs. Earnhardt shared a couple of family pictures on Instagram on November 29, 2024, as she wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

As she wished everyone on the family holiday, she reflected on the beautiful family she's got and was thankful for the same. The caption read,

“Grateful for my gaggle. Not pictured from today... watercolor mess, turned over dog food in the laundry room, dripping bottle of bubbles in the dining room, and otherwise basic chaos. #happythanksgiving”

Dale Earnhardt Jr’s wife is an interior designer by profession and has also appeared on Television multiple times, including the show Renovation Realities and Entertainment Tonight. The family of four currently resides near Mooresville.

