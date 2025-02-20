"Celebrate a 7th championship" - Scott Dixon eyes AJ Foyt's IndyCar record in claim to attract fans

IndyCar racing driver Scott Dixon made an attempt to attract fans as he was featured in a video uploaded by Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass on social media on Thursday. Chip Ganassi Racing's driver brought the record of the most IndyCar championships, currently held by AJ Foyt into play ahead of the 2025 season.

IndyCar has been on a roll, asking its drivers why the fans should root for them and then uploading it on social media. Jacob Abel and Graham Rahal are amongst the ones who were put forward with this question. Scott Dixon was the latest one who was asked the same question, and the Kiwi driver replied,

“Well the question is probably why shouldn't they? No, I don't know. I feel like, you know, Chip Ganassi Racing Pensi bank, you know, there's lots of things to go for, you know, try and celebrate a seventh championship, a victory at the speedway. There's lots of positives to cheer me on I think.”

Scott Dixon was then questioned about the book he was reading, to which he replied,

“Books I'm reading at the moment, I'm actually reading, reading the Elon Musk biography. So yeah, that could be conflicting for some people but I find it interesting just to see maybe where, you know, that's all going.”

The 44-year-old is a six-time IndyCar champion who won the series in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020. The Kiwi made his IndyCar (then called CART) debut in 2001 with PacWest Racing and moved to Chip Ganassi Racing midway through the 2002 season. Dixon has since then been with CGR, for what will become a 24-year partnership in the upcoming IndyCar season.

Scott Dixon also took the Indy 500 pole position on five occasions and managed to win the fabled race in 2008 after starting from pole position and leading the most laps (115).

Scott Dixon expresses his desire to race in the Daytona 500

Scott Dixon participated in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona and teamed up with Felix Rosenqvist, Tom Blomqvist, and Colin Braun for Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian No. 60. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was in attendance at the 2025 Daytona 500 and detailed his desire to race in the iconic NASCAR race.

The IndyCar driver was questioned about whether he'd like to participate in the fabled race, to which he replied, (via Frontstretch)

“There’s always a chance. Jimmie [Johnson] and I were actually talking about it this morning. Obviously, there’s lots of things we have to figure out, but we’ll try to figure something out.”

“I’m excited to be back here and cheering on Jimmie and a few other friends I’ve got here. It’s been about 10 years since I’ve last been here since the last time I’ve been to the [Daytona] 500. It feels weird, being here for the [Rolex] 24 a few weeks ago. It’s definitely a very different scene and group,” he added.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is the co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club team, formerly known as Petty Enterprises and was owned by the NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

