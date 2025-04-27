The former racing driver, Danica Patrick, has talked up Dr. Gabrielle Lyon's New York Times best seller, "Forever Young." Patrick urged people all over the globe to have a look at the book by talking about it.

The former race car driver has posted two stories in relation to Dr. Gabrielle Lyon and her book, Forever Young. Moreover, she shared the following as captions:

"I finally got to squeeze my sister from another mister tonight!" Patrick wrote.

The 43-year-old's second caption mentioned:

"Get the book. Change your life."

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is a certified physician, author, and founder of the Muscle-Centric Medicine movement that is focused on optimizing muscle health for longevity. In her book, Forever Young, she has talked about rebooting one's metabolism, building strength, and improving one's overall health via muscle building.

Danica Patrick revealed who she would've liked to race against

While Danica Patrick talked about Dr. Gabrielle Lyon's bestseller, Lyon's Forever Young, a few weeks back, she took time to share her opinion on who she would have loved to race against (dead or alive) during her racing career. In line with this, she took the names of some legendary drivers.

The 43-year-old firstly name-dropped the three-time Formula 1 world champion, Ayrton Senna (died 1st May 1994), and secondly, she asserted that she would have also loved to have had a tussle against NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr. (died 18 February 2001). Earnhardt amassed an impressive seven NASCAR Cup Series Championships during his career.

"Well, so I'm assuming I'll be going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr," Patrick said via outkickthecoverage.

During her racing career, Danica Patrick competed in quite a few motorsport categories. Her career at the top level of America's racing scene began in the IndyCar series in 2005. From then on, she went on to amass 116 race starts until 2018's Indy 500. During this time, she became the first woman driver to win a race in the series, and the record is still standing to date.

Other than IndyCar, Patrick also competed in stock car racing. Notably, she made a whopping 191 appearances in NASCAR's Cup Series. After bringing the curtain down on her racing career in 2018, she has become a well-known motorsport pundit.

