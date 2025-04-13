Chip Ganassi ace Scott Dixon studies new changes as Long Beach return brings new variables

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon shared his views on the upcoming Grand Prix of Long Beach. Dixon had emerged victorious in the Long Beach race last season.

The Chip Ganassi Racing icon is currently competing in the 23rd IndyCar Series campaign of his career. The 44-year-old, who has won six IndyCar championships in his famed career, has kicked off the season in strong fashion, emerging runner-up in the season-opener in St Petersburg. He built on that with a 10th-place finish in the inaugural Thermal Grand Prix.

As he prepares to enter the third race of the campaign in Long Beach, Dixon previewed the upcoming race and the challenges that come with it. The Kiwi driver has already won twice at the venue, including his victory last year.

However for this year, there are two major changes in line ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Other than the hybrid power unit being introduced midway through last season, IndyCar's rule changes related to the alternate tire are also to play a key role. Drivers will have a new version of the Firestone tire, which wears more quickly and is to be mandatorily used for at least two laps.

Speaking about the new circumstances surrounding the race, Scott Dixon told FOX Sports in an interview:

"You've got maybe slightly less fuel mileage with the hybrid, depending on the conditions. Otherwise, I'd say that's fairly similar. But I'd say that probably the biggest thing is tire degradation."

Dixon also won the Long Beach race in 2015, which was his first victory at the venue.

Scott Dixon talks about his performances in 2025 so far

Dixon, who has had two respectable finishes in two races this season, spoke at length about his and his teammate Alex Palou's performances. Palou, the defending champion, has emerged victorious in both the races so far. Dixon noted (via FOX Sports):

"I was going to say that [my season has been] pretty good, except for when you look at what Alex has actually done. Kudos to him and our team. They've done a tremendous job."

Speaking of his result in the St Petersburg Grand Prix, the 44-year-old further added:

"St. Pete, I think we're definitely on to a win there and just having no communication was very tough to try and work out the pit strategy there at the end."

He added:

"Thermal was really my fault. It was a fast car and not making it through, which we should have easily, but the mishap that I had with the No. 5 car. Performance-wise and speed-wise, I think we've got great speed out of the car."

Scott Dixon remains optimistic of the third race in Long Beach, as he stated:

"I'd like to think the third race should go pretty well."

After two races, Scott Dixon has 61 points to his name. He sits on third position in the IndyCar standings behind teammate Alex Palou and McLaren's Pato O'Ward respectively.

