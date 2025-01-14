Chip Ganassi driver Alex Palou shares his thoughts on the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season

IndyCar driver Alex Palou featured in a tweet uploaded by motorsports journalist and FOX reporter Bob Pockrass. The reporter uploaded a video that included clips of multiple drivers including the Chip Ganassi driver as they shared their thoughts on the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season.

Pockrass’ uploaded video included clips of Alex Palou, Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin, and Andretti driver Colton Herta. All three of these drivers answered the same question which was, “What should IndyCar fans be looking forward to in 2025?”

Alex Palou said, “Fans should look for… I think they will enjoy as well the competition. Everything every year just goes tighter and tighter so I think they will see a lot of different teams and drivers winning races which will make for an amazing season finale.”

“I think the best thing about IndyCar racing is so you know you just can't put a bank on what's going to happen next year. Like Alex is not guaranteed a championship, I'm not, Josef’s not, Will's not. You've got to earn it and we'll work hard to make sure it happens to us,” said Scott McLaughlin.

The three drivers whose clips were uploaded by Pockrass were the Top 3 in the 2024 IndyCar championship. Alex Palou won the championship despite only managing three wins (including the non-championship Thermal Club exhibition race). Colton Herta finished as the runner-up just 31 points behind the Spaniard. Scott McLaughlin on the other hand, was placed third and only had an eight-point gap separating him and Herta.

The Top 6 drivers in the 2024 IndyCar standings finished within 100 points of Alex Palou. With 50 points being awarded for a win in the championship, the Spaniard realized that others weren't far away from taking away his crown and hence the ‘tighter competition’ remarks.

“A long, long way”: Alex Palou on what's next after winning three championships

Alex Palou won the IndyCar championship in 2021, 2023 and 2024. What's even more impressive is the fact that the Spaniard has been in the series for only five years, and has won in three of those years. In an interview with Motorsport, Palou suggested that winning the most IndyCar titles isn't his aim, but he will indeed try to win as many as possible. He said:

“I think it’s really tough to win one championship. It’s tougher to win two. And it’s tougher, tougher to win three. I think it just becomes more difficult every time, even if it seems that we’re halfway to six, we are a long, long way.”

“I’m really pretty sure that with this team and with the work that they put in and what I want to put in, we can keep on winning and fighting for championships. Yes, I want to win eight, but I’m focused on next year,” he added.

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2 at the Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg. The team lineups have been confirmed except for Dale Coyne Racing, who are yet to announce their second driver alongside Jacob Abel.

