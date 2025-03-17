Chip Ganassi driver Kyffin Simpson gives a no-nonsense preview of the inaugural Thermal Club IndyCar GP

Kyffin Simpson recently shared his thoughts about the inaugural Thermal Club Grand Prix scheduled for March 23. The Chip Ganassi driver did not qualify for last year's exhibition race in Thermal Club and is looking forward to the race weekend lying ahead.

Ad

Simpson has never finished any IndyCar race in the top 10. With the relatively new Thermal Club being promoted to being a points-paying race this year, Simpson gave his candid review of the track.

The 3.067-mile track features 17 turns with undulating changes, including three hairpin-like corners promoting overtaking heading into the braking zone.

Sharing his thoughts on the new track, Kyffin Simpson said (via X/@IndyCarRadio on March 16):

"It's very different to any other track on the IndyCar calendar. Built to very different specs with the curbs being very different. So, that's definitely something to get used to, and try to figure out where you are okay to use the curbs, and where you aren't. But I think that's just another cool part about that racetrack, so we'll see how this races this year. I think it was a decent show last year and with it being a points race this year we'll see how this goes with the strategy."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Simpson not having a top-10 finish yet in the series, he had a torrid race weekend in St. Petersburg, unlike his world-champion teammates.

Kyffin Simpson admitted the St. Petersburg Grand Prix was a "tough one"

Kyffin Simpson at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Chip Ganassi Racing recorded a 1-2 finish at the season opener in St. Petersburg on March 3. Alex Palou headed Scott Dixon to the chequered flag and showcased that CGR is a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

However, the Indianapolis-based squad's one driver, Simpson had a dismal Grand Prix. After starting 15th and benefitting from the crashes up ahead, the young driver still finished the race in 18th.

Admitting that the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend was a tough one, Kyffin Simpson wrote on X:

"Tough one. We tried something different today and it didn’t work out. Proud of our 8 crew, pushing for better results at Thermal. Congrats to Alex and Scott!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the paddock shifting its focus to the next race in Thermal Club, drivers will be aiming to get every bit of knowledge to get up to grips with the new track. St. Petersburg winner Alex Palou is the reigning winner at the track and would like to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Meanwhile, Team Penske will be hoping to spoil CGR's party in Thermal Club as the Mooresville-based team had pace in St. Petersburg but was caught out by the lap 1 caution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback