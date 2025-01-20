Chip Ganassi drops a punchline on his driver Scott Dixon’s major IndyCar superiority

An intriguing statistic recently came to light on X, which highlighted six-time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon's sheer dominance on the racetrack. Reacting to the stat was none other than IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi, who lauded Dixon's illustrious career

Chip Ganassi Racing stalwart Dixon has established himself as one of the greatest drivers in the history of IndyCar. The Kiwi driver has won six IndyCar titles, which is the second-most by an individual driver (after AJ Foyt). In addition to his championships, Dixon has also won 58 races in his IndyCar career, again the second-most.

His illustrious career has made Dixon a revered figure in his home country of New Zealand. The CGR driver was even awarded the honor of New Zealand's Sportsman of the Year in 2019 and was inducted into the MotorSport New Zealand Wall of Fame in 2020.

Trending

Adding to his remarkable legacy, a recent statistic highlighted Scott Dixon’s exceptional consistency over his career. Out of 402 race starts, the 44-year-old holds the best average finish among IndyCar drivers with over 100 starts. Reacting to the post, Chip Ganassi took to X to sum up his admiration for Dixon. He wrote:

"This simply tells the story of @scottdixon9"

Expand Tweet

Dixon is also a winner of the Indianapolis 500 race. The 44-year-old emerged victorious in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in 2008 after leading 115 laps from the pole position. The win was his only at the iconic venue.

Scott Dixon on what motivates him to push for a seventh IndyCar title in 2025

At 44, Scott Dixon is approaching the twilight of his career. Despite his age, the "Iceman" has not shied away from his pursuit for a record-equalling seventh Championship.

For Dixon, the drive to succeed comes not from his storied victories but from the pain of defeat. The 44-year-old recently shed light on the motivation that drives him to go on with his career. Speaking to The New Zealand Herald, he shared:

"It’s just the competition. It sucks to get beat and I hate it. I think that’s what drives you. As I’ve always said, it’s weird how you don’t really think too much about the championships that you won. It’s kind of the ones lost and even going to a different level, about the races that you lost over certain things or just not getting it right."

He added:

"Yeah, the fire burns strong, man. I’m looking forward to getting after it for another year."

Scott Dixon will once again pilot the No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2025. His teammate Alex Palou enters the campaign as the defending champion after having won the title in back-to-back seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback