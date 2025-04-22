Chip Ganassi Racing calls up former Andretti driver for one-off Indy NXT test

Indy NXT driver Bryce Aron will feature back in the IndyCar ladder series test at the Mid-Ohio circuit and will be driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. Aron will be taking over the #9 CGR Indy NXT entry and driving in place of full-time driver Jonathan Browne, who usually pilots the #9 CGR.

Indy NXT’s social media account shared the same update on April 22, 2025, a few hours before the Indy NXT test at Mid-Ohio. The post included a picture of the 21-year-old driver with a caption that read,

“NEWS: Bryce Aron will pilot the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing #INDYNXT by Firestone car at today's test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.”

Aron raced the #39 HMD Motorsports entry at the 2025 Indy NXT season opener in St Petersburg. The American started the race in P20 but finished P13, sandwiched between his teammate Sophia Floersch in P12 and former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan.

Bryce Aron raced with Andretti Global’s Indy NXT team during the 2024 season. The American in the #27 Andretti car finished the season 9th in the championship with 302 points to his name. Aron scored a couple of podiums during the season at the Laguna Seca race and the Portland International Raceway race.

The 21-year-old finished the 2024 Indy NXT season with six Top 10 finishes in the final seven races of the season. Since it was Aron’s first full-time season in the championship, he explained the reason behind his poor results at the start of the season. Speaking with IndyCar, he said,

“I think initially in the season, I was being a young rookie with a lot to learn. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and really trying to force results. And, of course, I think that led to mistakes.”

Chip Ganassi Racing star on getting out driven by Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood at Long Beach

Alex Palou started his title defense with back-to-back wins in the first two races of the 2025 IndyCar campaign. The Spaniard was the favorite to win at Long Beach despite starting P3. While Palou ran a near-perfect race, Kyle Kirkwood was just marginally better than him, keeping the Chip Ganassi Racing driver at bay.

Speaking about the P2 result at Long Beach, the Chip Ganassi Racing star said,

“Yeah, I'm not disappointed. 100%, I'm super happy to be here, honestly. I think it's been a great weekend but we didn't really have that ultimate speed that the #27 car had, and Kyle did an awesome job throughout the weekend, in qualifying and the race. He was managing, and every time I had a small chance, he just had a little bit more pace.”

Alex Palou still leads the IndyCar championship but Kyle Kirkwood caught up to him and is currently 2nd in the standings. Regardless, if the Chip Ganassi Racing star continues with his current form, he'll soon be looking at his 4th IndyCar title.

