Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Jonathan Browne’s replacement

The Chip Ganassi Racing team recently announced their new Indy NXT series driver via Instagram after losing Jonathan Browne mid-season. The Indy NXT Instagram account made the announcement in a collaborative post.

Ad

The Mooresville-based team announced the signing of Bryce Aron via their social media accounts on Tuesday after the sudden departure of Jonathan Browne due to 'funding issues'. Indy NXT posted the announcement with the caption:

"NEWS: Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Bryce Aron will drive the No.9 in place of Jonathan Browne for the remainder of 2025 season"

Ad

Trending

The Chicago native previously drove with HMD Motorsports during the season opener at St. Petersburg Grand Prix and finished the race in 13th place. In his rookie year in 2024, he participated in the series with Andretti Global and claimed two podiums and three top-five finishes. While speaking to IndyCar, Aron expressed his feelings after being signed to the team.

"I’m very excited to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing.They are such a historic and accomplished team. I’ve already spent some time with the group at the INDYCAR open test, and it is easy to see why they have so much success. I am looking forward to working with everyone on the team and hitting the ground running at Barber this weekend.” he said

Ad

Aron was signed after Jonathan Browne dropped out of the team mid-season. He posted a post on his social media accounts explaining 'funding issues' as his reason for his departure from the team and the series. The Irish driver posted a statement on his X (previously called Twitter) account, thanking the Chip Ganassi Racing team and his sponsors for their support and contribution.

Bryce Aron will be seen driving the No.9 Chip Ganassi Racing car at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4.

Ad

Jonathan Browne exits Indy NXT series

On April 29, 2025, the Irish Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jonathan Browne announced his departure from the series. The announcement came after the driver had participated in his first race of the season.

Browne made this announcement via his Instagram with a black and white photograph of himself. The caption under the post read:

“A tough update to give. Firstly I'd like to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing. I entered this team only a few months ago and they are the best organization that I have had the pleasure working with. The work and support they have given me so far is incredible."

Ad

"Unfortunately due to funding issues I will not be driving for the foreseeable. This news came unexpectedly but I'd like to thank my sponsors and everyone who has contributed to my journey so far. As of right now I am working hard to get back in a car as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone for the support."

Ad

The 24-year-old Irish driver began his open-wheel career with karting before moving on to the Formula Ford championship in 2018. In 2022 he began with his Indy series journey with the Indy Pro 2000 Championship. He had joined HMD Motorsports for the 2024 season and finished his season in 13th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.