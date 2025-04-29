Chip Ganassi Racing faces sudden mid-season driver exit in Indy NXT

Chip Ganassi Racing signed Irish racing sensation Jonathan Browne for their Indy NXT team before the 2025 season. However, just one race into the season, CGR faced a shock as the 24-year-old announced his exit from the team.

Browne shared a post on Instagram on April 29, 2025, as he updated his fans on leaving Chip Ganassi Racing. The Irishman also detailed the reasons behind his decision, as he suggested that financial issues pushed him into taking this decision.

However, the former CGR driver remained positive, thanking his sponsors and fans for the support, and claimed that he's looking for a way to get back into the American open-wheel racing series. Browne uploaded a black and white photo of himself as the announcement was made. The caption of the post read:

“A tough update to give. Firstly I'd like to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing. I entered this team only a few months ago and they are the best organization that I have had the pleasure working with. The work and support they have given me so far is incredible.

“Unfortunately due to funding issues I will not be driving for the foreseeable. This news came unexpectedly but I'd like to thank my sponsors and everyone who has contributed to my journey so far. As of right now I am working hard to get back in a car as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone for the support."

Jonathan Browne began his professional open-wheel racing career in the Formula Ford Championship in 2018 before moving up the Formula ladder. The Irishman then made the switch to the American open racing series and joined the Indy Pro 2000 Championship and USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2022 & 2023 before joining HMD Motorsports’ Indy NXT team in 2024.

Brown finished his debut Indy NXT season in 13th spot in the championship with a P6 finish at St. Pete, being his best result of the season.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s return to the IndyCar feeder series

Chip Ganassi Racing became the third team on the IndyCar grid to field a team in the Indy NXT championship, with Juncos Hollinger Racing and Andretti Global being the other two teams. CGR last entered the IndyCar feeder series in 2007 and decided last year to field a team in Indy NXT for 2025.

Jonathan Browne and Niels Koolen were announced as the driver lineup for the CGR Indy NXT project. Browne drove the No.9 car, whereas Koolen drove the No.10. The Irishman started his debut race for the team at St. Pete in P10 and finished P7. Koolen, on the other hand, retired on Lap 1.

With Browne announcing his departure, Chip Ganassi Racing will have to find a replacement soon, as the upcoming Indy NXT race at Barber Motorsports Park is less than a week away.

