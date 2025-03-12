Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson flaunts $171,000+ Honda Acura Sports Car in latest IG post

Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson recently showed off his Honda car on social media. The 20-year-old has been with Honda since the start of his career.

From Formula 4 to Formula Regional to IndyCar, the Japanese brand has been alongside Simpson every step of the way.

In line with this, the 20-year-old Kyffin Simpson has dropped a post on his Instagram, where he has revealed the $171,000+ (as per Car and Driver) Honda Acurs Sports Car to his fans. Via the same, he has also taken the time to express his feelings:

"It's great to have some of their very special cars. This is a 2022 Acura NSX Type S. I've had it for a couple of years now, it's a lot of fun to drive. When I'm driving this, it feels very similar to when I drove the GT3 car. Very comfortable as well, so on long drives, it's very nice to kind of sit back and relax," Simpson said.

Kyffin Simpson has been plying his trade in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2024. He has so far only had 17 race starts and is yet to score a win, a podium or a pole position.

Kyffin Simpson's Chip Ganassi deal was extended in 2024

Kyffin Simpson does not have a lot of experience racing in the IndyCar series, but despite this, he was retained by the Chip Ganassi Racing team for the ongoing 2025 season.

This was announced in November last year, and back then, team owner Chip Ganassi said (via Motorsportweek):

"By all accounts 2024 was another stellar year for our organization with five IndyCar Series wins and our third championship in the last four seasons. So, as we move toward 2025, we are looking to defend the championship with a strong lineup of drivers and look to continue Kyffin’s development and the development of our young drivers through our INDY NXT program."

The Chip Ganassi Racing team has an extremely strong driver lineup for the ongoing 17-race campaign. Alex Palou is eyeing his fourth world championship this year, whereas Scott Dixon has his eyes set on the record-equalling seventh title.

Kyffin Simpson, on his part, has esteemed company alongside him from whom he can learn a lot about racing in IndyCar. Palou and Dixon are stalwarts of the sport and have a wealth of knowledge that could benefit Simpson in his development. This point was even made by Chip Ganassi himself in his comments.

The 2025 season is only one race down, and there are still 16 events remaining on the calendar. In St. Petersburg, Palou and Dixon ended their respective 100-lap outings in P1 and P2 respectively, whereas Simpson managed a P18 finish. The remaining 16 races will also act as a bit of a learning curve for the 20-year-old.

