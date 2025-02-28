Chip Ganassi Racing strengthens its IndyCar dominance partnering with OpenAI

Chip Ganassi Racing has announced its partnership with an America-based artificial intelligence research organization and parent company of ChatGPT, OpenAI, on February 28, 2025. The 2024 IndyCar championship-winning team made the official announcement on the dawn of the 2025 IndyCar season.

According to the reports, Chip Ganassi Racing will be collaborating with OpenAI and using artificial intelligence-based technologies to improve the on and off-track performance of the team. The OpenAI logo will be incorporated and visible on all the CGR liveries.

The OpenAI partnership brings the possibility for Chip Ganassi Racing to automate tasks using knowledge-based agents. This will help the team cut down the task time and reduce the manual input and labour exponentially. The collaboration also brings a boatload of research and software databases and will help optimize the day-to-day operations within the organization.

Speaking about the partnership with OpenAI, CGR owner Chip Ganassi said (via autoracing1):

“Over the years, we have had the good fortune of partnering with some of the most iconic brands in the world, but I am not sure there is one that is more important right now than OpenAI.”

“Sam (Altman, CEO, OpenAI) and his team have been amazing at helping us try to maximize the power of artificial intelligence to make us better both on and off the racetrack. We look forward to continuing to attack business and racing challenges with the folks at OpenAI, some of the smartest and most creative people around.”

Unlike the previous century, where the racing was more about the hardware, the software is equally important these days. In fact, all the data is transferred to the pit box and then the factory via the hundreds of sensors on the car, through which a decision is then made.

The partnership with OpenAI will further streamline this process and help with the computing times, where an engineer used to manually look for the inconsistency in data. Car development is also extensively dependent on CFD (computational fluid dynamics), and with CFD AI being available, the simulation times will drastically be reduced.

“Eager to see how advanced technology can support the team’s expertise”: OpenAI CEO on the partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing

AI systems have been available for a considerable time, and CGR takes the steps to partner with arguably the largest artificial intelligence form on the planet. Innovations are a huge part of motorsports, and the introduction of artificial intelligence might just be the next big step.

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Open AI CEO Sam Altman, speaking about the contributions that artificial intelligence will bring to CGR, said:

“Racing has always been a proving ground for innovation, and we’re excited to explore how our AI technology can contribute alongside the incredible talent at Chip Ganassi Racing. INDYCAR is a sport where every detail counts, and we’re eager to see how advanced technology can support the team’s expertise in pushing performance forward.”

Chip Ganassi Racing will be fielding three full-time cars for the 2025 IndyCar season following the introduction of the charter system.

