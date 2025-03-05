Chip Ganassi sends a cautionary message on IndyCar’s situation as Honda's future hangs in the balance: “We have to be very careful”

The 2025 IndyCar season is underway with its first race wrapped up at the St. Petersburg track in Florida. With the next race fast approaching, a wave of new questions has began to emerge, from the future of the drivers at certain teams to new race venues. But one important question that haunts everyone is whether Honda will stay in the NTT IndyCar series beyond 2026. Chip Ganassi, the owner of Chip Ganassi Racing expressed his concern over Honda exiting the sport.

Ad

While talking to Fox Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass post the St. Petersburg race, Ganassi expressed his thoughts on IndyCar's rising costs.

"I just want to know is it a press thing, is it a speed thing, is it a safety thing, is it a cost thing, ... maybe it is a fan thing, I'm not negative on it. I'm just saying we have to be very careful as to what we're trying to accomplish here." Ganassi expressed.

Ad

Trending

Honda is the current engine supplier five teams on the grid which include Andretti Autosport, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Team owners like Dan Towriss of Andretti wouldn't mind shelling out more money to get the best for their car, but team owners like Chip Ganassi have raised concerns over how expensive the base cost of each entry could get.

Honda has been involved in the IndyCar series since 1994, but over the years the cost of competing in the series has gotten quite expensive which is the main reason behind Honda considering leaving IndyCar. Speaking to Racer.com, Chuck Schifsky, American Honda Motorsports manager said:

Ad

“We have great concerns over the costs. If we were to choose not to renew, that would be the reason why, and it’s easy to see. We don’t have a third manufacturer, and there’s a reason for that: It has to do with the cost. If the return on investment matched up with the investment, we’d have a number of other manufacturers involved.”

Ad

As for now, IndyCar is on the hunt for a third manufacturer so as to help reduce the costs and potentially retain Honda.

Chip Ganassi Racing talks about Scott Dixon's radio issues

Scott Dixon's radio communication breaking down is probably one of the most talked about situations after the St. Petersburg Grand Prix that took place on March 2 in Florida. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver lost contact with the team 10 laps into the race, but still managed to secure a spot on the podium.

Ad

Speaking to Racer.com, Mike Hull, Chip Ganassi Racing's managing director said how the communication was not completely lost but rather could not be deciphered well.

“It was really hard to understand the words from him, and then he said on the radio, ‘I’m having a tough time hearing you, but I know you’re talking to me.’ He said, ‘I’m going to go on the fuel light.’ And we continued to talk to him, hoping that he would hear us. He came in for what was the final stop for us on the light, not on the radio message. It was after the second pit stop where it began sounding like wax paper.” Hull said.

The Chip Ganassi #9 could heave a sigh of relief as the IndyCar officials decided not to take any action against the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback