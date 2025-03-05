  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Chip Ganassi sends a cautionary message on IndyCar’s situation as Honda's future hangs in the balance: “We have to be very careful”

Chip Ganassi sends a cautionary message on IndyCar’s situation as Honda's future hangs in the balance: “We have to be very careful”

By Chionia Colaco
Modified Mar 05, 2025 10:13 IST
AUTO: MAY 28 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
AUTO: MAY 28 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 2025 IndyCar season is underway with its first race wrapped up at the St. Petersburg track in Florida. With the next race fast approaching, a wave of new questions has began to emerge, from the future of the drivers at certain teams to new race venues. But one important question that haunts everyone is whether Honda will stay in the NTT IndyCar series beyond 2026. Chip Ganassi, the owner of Chip Ganassi Racing expressed his concern over Honda exiting the sport.

Ad

While talking to Fox Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass post the St. Petersburg race, Ganassi expressed his thoughts on IndyCar's rising costs.

"I just want to know is it a press thing, is it a speed thing, is it a safety thing, is it a cost thing, ... maybe it is a fan thing, I'm not negative on it. I'm just saying we have to be very careful as to what we're trying to accomplish here." Ganassi expressed.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Honda is the current engine supplier five teams on the grid which include Andretti Autosport, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Team owners like Dan Towriss of Andretti wouldn't mind shelling out more money to get the best for their car, but team owners like Chip Ganassi have raised concerns over how expensive the base cost of each entry could get.

Honda has been involved in the IndyCar series since 1994, but over the years the cost of competing in the series has gotten quite expensive which is the main reason behind Honda considering leaving IndyCar. Speaking to Racer.com, Chuck Schifsky, American Honda Motorsports manager said:

Ad
“We have great concerns over the costs. If we were to choose not to renew, that would be the reason why, and it’s easy to see. We don’t have a third manufacturer, and there’s a reason for that: It has to do with the cost. If the return on investment matched up with the investment, we’d have a number of other manufacturers involved.”
Ad

As for now, IndyCar is on the hunt for a third manufacturer so as to help reduce the costs and potentially retain Honda.

Chip Ganassi Racing talks about Scott Dixon's radio issues

Scott Dixon's radio communication breaking down is probably one of the most talked about situations after the St. Petersburg Grand Prix that took place on March 2 in Florida. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver lost contact with the team 10 laps into the race, but still managed to secure a spot on the podium.

Ad

Speaking to Racer.com, Mike Hull, Chip Ganassi Racing's managing director said how the communication was not completely lost but rather could not be deciphered well.

“It was really hard to understand the words from him, and then he said on the radio, ‘I’m having a tough time hearing you, but I know you’re talking to me.’ He said, ‘I’m going to go on the fuel light.’ And we continued to talk to him, hoping that he would hear us. He came in for what was the final stop for us on the light, not on the radio message. It was after the second pit stop where it began sounding like wax paper.” Hull said.

The Chip Ganassi #9 could heave a sigh of relief as the IndyCar officials decided not to take any action against the team.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी