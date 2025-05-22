Christian Lundgaard eyes IndyCar title card despite points gap with Alex Palou: "They can’t win every weekend"

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard recently spoke about putting up a fight for the IndyCar series title despite the points gap between him and defending champion Alex Palou. Lundgaard currently sits in third position, 98 points off of first place, in the drivers' championship.

The 23-year-old drives the #7 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. He has had a spectacular start to the season so far and is confident of being in contention for the IndyCar Series championship fight by the end of the year.

While in conversation with Motorsports.com, Lundgaard spoke about being focused on his own race and how the #10 car of the Chip Ganassi Racing team cannot win every race. He said. (Via Motorsports.com)

"They’re going to have bad weekends. They can’t win every weekend. I know that’s what it looks like right now. But at the end of the day, we need to focus on what we can control. After that, I’m pretty confident that we can be in the mix at the end of the year, and that’s all we can hope for."

So far, Alex Palou has won four out of the five races held. He finished in second place at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13.

Christian Lundgaard has had a strong start to the season, as for the maiden race of 2025 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, he qualified in 5th place and finished the race in 8th place. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 he qualifed in 2nd spot and finished the race in third spot.

At the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, the Dane qualified in 7th place and finished the race in second place. Christian Lundgaard is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place this weekend on May 25.

Christian Lundgaard opens up about making a switch to Arrow McLaren

The #7 Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard opened up about his switch from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. He made his IndyCar debut with RLL in 2021.

The papaya driver visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum alongside Jack Harvey from FOX Motorsports. While exploring the museum, Harvey asked Lundgaard about his switch to Arrow McLaren. Harvey highlighted how the Danish driver managed to get a podium in his second race with the team and questioned him about how he overcame the learning curve.

“A fast car is a fast car, right? And if you go from a fast car to a faster car, naturally the results will come. As vocal in the off season that I didn't really care about what results we were going to get. It was more just, I wanted to be competitive at every single event. So far we've done pretty well,” Christian Lundgaard said (via IndyCar on X) (0:31 onwards).

As of now, Christian Lundgaard sits in third place in the drivers championship with 150 points. He will be look forward to closing the gap between himself and Kyle Kirkwood in second place, with the latter being only one point ahead of him.

