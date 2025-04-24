Christian Lundgaard gives unfiltered response about relationship with Arrow McLaren teammates

Christian Lundgaard joined Arrow McLaren over the off-season last year after racing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the past four years. While the new team environment often takes up many drivers some time to acclimate, the Danish driver has seemingly had an easy time, as he revealed in a candid response on his relationship with his teammates.

Ad

The 23-year-old's time at RLL was marked with stellar performances, including a win at Toronto in 2023. On the other hand, he also worked with an array of teammates who gave him a fight for his money, but he retained a decent relationship with them.

However, the move to Arrow McLaren was his first big jump to a top team on the IndyCar field, and he seemingly entered the lion's den by joining the team with Pato O'Ward often being at the center of all the action. Despite the possibilities of intra-team conflicts, Christian Lundgaard revealed how he has had a great relationship with O'Ward and Nolan Siegel, as he said (via X/@tonydindy):

Ad

Trending

"It's been great. I think as a group, we like to take the p*ss out of each other. We poke each other a lot, we pop the jokes around the engineering truck. We spend a lot of time outside racing as well just to get to understand each other and make sure we speak the same language."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dane's switch to McLaren led him to soar in the IndyCar headlines, with the potential of him fighting for regular podiums with the team.

Christian Lundgaard remains true to his words

Christian Lundgaard at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Lundgaard had asserted that he would not try to find excuses for his performances with the team and would try to get his head down since day one. While this has proved right in the grand scheme of things so far, as the 23-year-old has scored two podium finishes and sits third in the championship standings.

Ad

However, this was not the only thing that the Dane had specifically noted out ahead of his 2025 campaign, as Christian Lundgaard intended to help develop the Arrow McLaren outfit to a regular challenger for top spots, and said (via McLaren):

"A lot of this is going to come down to us working together as a group rather than against each other. Yes, we’re three different cars and different numbers that want the same thing, but ultimately we need to work together as a unit to help the team get stronger so that we’re all competitive when it matters most."

Christian Lundgaard's P8 finish at St. Petersburg and podium finishes at the two subsequent rounds have helped him amass 96 points in the championship standings. While he sits third currently, he has a 46-point deficit to championship leader Alex Palou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.