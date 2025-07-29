Christian Lundgaard gives his verdict on IndyCar deliberately delaying the caution following Rinus VeeKay’s Laguna Seca accident

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He was questioned about the delayed caution thrown in after Rinus VeeKay's incident in the race.

Lundgaard drives the #7 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. During the race at Laguna Seca on lap 25, Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood hit Dale Coyne Racing's VeeKay, who spun at the Turn 3 runoff area. The DCR driver sat in the local yellow before race control threw a full caution.

During the post-race interview, Christian Lundgaard was questioned about his thoughts on the delayed caution thrown in by the race control. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"I think there are pros and cons to it in a sense. I mean, I was definitely driving around thinking, why is there a car sideways -- well, technically backward going into the corkscrew, and we're green for two laps? Yes, there's a local yellow, but if someone isn't really paying attention, changing a switch on the steering wheel, it can go terribly wrong."

"The one with VeeKay in turn 3, I think, was more fair in a sense because you see him parked in the gravel. You're not really going to end up there unless you really aren't paying attention. I think INDYCAR, in a sense, has been consistent with that. Not necessarily to say that I agree with it, but I do appreciate that they are consistent with it," Lundgaard added.

As for Lundgaard's race at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track, he qualified in seventh place and finished second, marking his fourth podium of the season.

Christian Lundgaard has had a good 2025 season so far. He qualified in second place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix and finished the race in third place. At the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race, he qualified in 19th place and finished 13th.

Christian Lundgaard opens up about IndyCar challenge as Alex Palou outperforms Chevrolet

Christian Lundgaard recently spoke about his World Wide Technology Raceway race and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou's dominance this season. The Dane appeared on the Speed Freaks podcast, where he spoke about various topics such as the season right up to beating Palou.

When Lundgaard was asked what it would take to beat Palou this season, the former replied (0:17 onwards):

"I think the Chevy cars have been a lot stronger than what the results really show. I definitely think that the Chevy car should have won the 500 this year. Obviously, we're all in this situation of Why does this guy keep winning, right? And how do they do it? At the end of the day, you gotta give them kudos. They're doing an incredible job on that 10 car."

"But I think that again proves the point that, you know, the 5 car, the 7 car, and a bunch of other Chevys have been really fast throughout the season, and we've been right there, but every single time, it's the 10 car beating all of us, right? So it kind of feels like sometimes it's Chevy VS just the 10 car. And that's what messed up about the whole situation is, you know, I just feel like it's become everybody against the 10 car," he added.

Christian Lundgaard is fifth in the drivers' championship with 357 points.

