Christian Lundgaard 'happy to help' Pato O'Ward get pole at Portland in IndyCar title fight against Palou

Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard has revealed that he would be pleased to play a part in helping teammate Pato O'Ward in the title fight against Alex Palou. Lundgaard secured the pole position in Portland qualifying, with O'Ward ending up in P2, and with Lundgaard having a six-place engine grip-drop penalty for the main race, his teammate will start from pole position.Pato O'Ward needs a dream run in the remaining three races of the 2025 IndyCar season to have any chance at the drivers' championship. As things stand, Alex Palou is leading the title race with 590 points in comparison to O'Ward's 469. The gap between the two is currently 121 points.In line with this, Christian Lundgaard said the following via a post-session interview with IndyCar on FOX:&quot;No, as I crossed the line, I still really didn't expect it. I just felt like, had a big push in Turn 5, had a big push in Turn 6, and I knew I was slower than the Fast 12, so I don't really think that was it. We were discussing this, and this was kind of the best-case scenario for us.&quot;&quot;Obviously, a six-place grid penalty, but I'm just proud of this team, you know we, I mentioned this to you yesterday, we've had a week off, everybody's kind of recharged, obviously another front row lockout for the team, except only one of them will start there. I'm happy that we at least could help Pato on that side,&quot; he added.Christian Lundgaard will start the 2025 Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland from P7 on the grid.Alex Palou to start in P6 at Portland amid Christian Lundgaard's brilliant performanceAlex Palou has once again proven his dominance with his standout performances in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. He already has eight Grand Prix wins to his name from the first 14 rounds and will try his best to add another during tomorrow's race.However, his qualifying performance, especially in the Fast Six, did not go as planned. When he was on a push lap, he locked his tires and went into the gravel. This meant that he was only able to secure a P5 starting position (with Lundgaard's six-place grid penalty, P7) behind David Malukas (P4), Will Power (P3), Felix Rosenqvist (P2), and championship rival, Pato O'Ward (P1).In line with this, he added the following via the post-session interview:&quot;Just tried to be too hard, yeah, I mean, we wanted that pole, we knew that it was gonna be tight, yeah, I think I started locking quite early on, and then I couldn't get the car stopped.&quot;While Pato O'Ward will start the 2025 Bitnile.com Grand Prix from pole position, he missed out on the point as Christian Lundgaard secured pole. This means that the three-time IndyCar champion only needs 40 points in the remaining three races to amass a fourth title.