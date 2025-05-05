Christian Lundgaard has a no-nonsense stance on Alex Palou's IndyCar dominance

Christian Lundgaard has made his feelings clear about Alex Palou's IndyCar dominance in 2025. In two of the reigning champion's three wins this season, Lundgaard has finished on the podium.

At the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, Palou flawlessly converted his pole position into a win. Christian Lundgaard, who started seventh on the grid, put in an impressive drive to finish in P2 and secure a third-straight podium. However, he finished a mammoth 16 seconds behind the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

In the post-race press conference, the Arrow McLaren driver was asked how he feels about Palou's dominance taking the limelight from his stellar results.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it's just about putting that aside and focusing on yourself. The 10-car (Palou's No. 10 car/team) is doing a great job. We've seen that in years in the past. I would say we're trying to raise our own bar, and we're doing so. We're performing better and better. On top of that, I had a team change. Getting to know a bunch of new people, getting to work with a bunch of new people. It's a different car to drive," Lundgaard said via ASAP Sports.

The Danish driver chose to focus on improving his results instead of focusing on Alex Palou's.

"I'm very pleased with the job that I've done so far, the work that we've done. I mean, I don't think I could have dreamed of three podiums in four races, four first races," he added.

Christian Lundgaard overtook Kyle Kirkwood for P2 in the championship standings after his Barber podium, and is still 60 points behind Palou.

Christian Lundgaard reveals the impact of 'mastering the basics' with Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard drives his No. 7 Chevy at IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Christian Lundgaard is Arrow McLaren's newest signing in 2025, joining Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel. The Tony Kanaan-led team signed him to produce healthy competition with O'Ward, who has been the lead driver, to consistently chase podiums and wins.

So far, the No. 7 Chevy driver has outperformed both his teammates. After the podium at Barber Motorsports Park, he spoke about his work with Arrow McLaren that has helped him hit the ground running:

"I think ultimately, not a lot is really different from my own approach. I would say it's keeping things very simple and just focus on what you can control, master the basics really. I think the car is purely faster than what I've been doing for the past three years. I think we've seen that just purely from the results across the last three years."

Lundgaard had been driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for three years before signing with Arrow McLaren for 2025 and beyond. His first and only win in the series came in Toronto in 2023. Judging by his No. 7 Chevy's pace, his next win might just be around the corner.

