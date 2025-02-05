Christian Lundgaard promises to win IndyCar fans over with bold statement

After having a dwindling career in the European racing scene, Christian Lundgaard decided to move to IndyCar, and the work seems to have paid off. After a series of impressive results, he earned the call-up to Arrow McLaren and has given a bold statement ahead of his first season with the team.

The Danish driver followed a similar path to his compatriot Kevin Magnussen, who made his debut in F1 in 2014. However, Lundgaard was unable to break through the barrier of F1 and remained stuck in the junior categories.

Witnessing this, after a mundane 2021 campaign, he decided to move to the American open-wheel racing scene and joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2022. This switch helped him iron out his mistakes and become a mature driver as he claimed his maiden win in the series at Toronto in 2023.

With Alexander Rossi moving to Ed Carpenter Racing for 2025, the void left by him was filled up by the 23-year-old. Moreover, when asked about his plans for the 2025 season with Arrow McLaren, he said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"Hopefully I'm going to beat all of them. That's the plan."

This will be Christian Lundgaard's fourth season in the championship, meaning he has ample experience in the series.

Christian Lundgaard aims to assert himself as the team leader at Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

On the other hand, Arrow McLaren has three charters in the series. The English team's lineup includes Lundgaard, Nolan Seigel, and team leader Pato O'Ward. The Mexican driver has been with the team since 2020 and achieved a third-place finish in the drivers' standings in the same year.

Despite the 25-year-old having bragging rights within the team, the Danish driver's statements reveal that he doesn't fear taking up the challenge to O'Ward. Christian Lundgaard shared his intentions about being the team leader by the end of the season (via The Race):

"Pato [O'Ward] obviously is the guy to beat, but for the two of us to excel and push each other will be more beneficial for the both of us. We're in the state where he's established, in a team where I come in with, let's say, the hunger, and I think that's going to push him, and I'm obviously going to learn as much as I can from him in terms of how the car responds and reacts."

The 23-year-old further envisioned winning championships with his new team, and said:

“But I'm just excited to see how we can evolve, and ideally to see how many championships we can win."

The 2025 IndyCar season will start on March 2. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be the season opener, a track where Lundgaard has not had the greatest of results and has a solitary top-10 finish, which came in 2023.

